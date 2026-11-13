Nigerian-Born Shirley Emehelu Makes History as New Jersey’s First Immigrant Lieutenant Governor

A Nigerian-born legal leader has made history in New Jersey. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has officially appointed Nigerian-American Shirley U. Emehelu as the state’s fifth Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State. Sworn in at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on 9 November 2026, Emehelu has made double history in the process—becoming New Jersey’s first immigrant Lieutenant Governor and forming part of the state’s first all-women Governor–Lieutenant Governor team.

Born in Nigeria before moving to the United States at the age of three, Emehelu brings an extraordinary record of public service and legal excellence to New Jersey’s second-highest executive office. Before this historic appointment, she served as Acting State Comptroller, leading key efforts to combat fraud, waste, and abuse while protecting taxpayer funds and strengthening government accountability, and also stepped in as Acting Secretary of State to oversee New Jersey’s elections.

Her public sector résumé also includes a two-year tenure as Executive Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey, where she served as the third-ranking official in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. In that role, she directly counselled the Attorney General, coordinated oversight for more than 500 attorneys within the Division of Law—New Jersey’s largest legal office—and directed civil defence and enforcement matters across civil rights, environmental protection, labour and consumer protections, data privacy, and firearms safety.

Earlier in her career, Emehelu spent nine years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, serving as Chief of Asset Recovery and Anti-Money Laundering, where she prosecuted complex financial fraud cases and oversaw statewide asset forfeiture and victim restitution programmes. She also practised in the private sector as a member of the White-Collar Criminal Defense and Government Investigations Group at CSG Law, co-leading the firm’s Banking and Finance Group, after clerking for the Honourable James R.Spencer in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

An alumna of Yale University (where she earned her B.A.) and Yale Law School (where she earned her J.D.), Emehelu is a proud resident of Montclair, New Jersey, where she and her husband, Ike, raised their two children, Nnamdi and Amara.

Speaking on the appointment, Governor Mikie Sherrill praised Emehelu’s track record in accountability and public service, noting:

From prosecuting financial fraud and rooting out waste and abuse, to defending civil rights and protecting consumers, Shirley has fought for New Jersey families at every step of her career. Shirley also maintains strong leadership at the Secretary of State’s office after successfully overseeing the smooth administration of our elections last week. She pairs the highest ethical standards with the same tenacity to run toward our toughest challenges, and I am proud to have her by my side as we work to deliver for the people of New Jersey.

Accepting the historic appointment, Lieutenant Governor Shirley U. Emehelu shared: