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Super Falcons Goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor Signs Two-Year Deal With Crystal Palace Women

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Super Falcons Goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor Signs Two-Year Deal With Crystal Palace Women

Super Falcons goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace Women from Portsmouth FC Women, signing a two-year contract until 2028.
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Comfort Erhabor wearing a green Crystal Palace goalkeeper kit pointing towards the camera with a gloved hand.

Comfort Erhabor unveiling as a Crystal Palace Women player following her transfer from Portsmouth. Photo Credit: Crystal Palace F.C. Women/Instagram 

Another Super Falcons star is heading to the Women’s Super League!

Nigerian goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has joined Crystal Palace Women on a permanent transfer, signing a two-year deal that keeps her at the South London club until 2028. At just 21, the move gives the young shot-stopper the chance to test herself in England’s top flight as she takes another big step in her career.

Erhabor joins the Eagles following a spell with Portsmouth FC Women. She signed for Pompey in July 2025 and made six appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.

Now ready for a new chapter in South London, the young goalkeeper is clearly excited about what lies ahead.

“It feels really good to be here. I’m very excited to get started,” Erhabor said on her move. “I’m aspiring to play at the highest level, so this is a really big step in my career.”

Crystal Palace manager Jo Potter also welcomed the Nigerian international, highlighting her potential and what she brings to the squad.

“Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are thrilled to have her here at Palace,” Potter said.

Comfort Erhabor sitting with arms crossed wearing a green Crystal Palace goalkeeper jersey and gloves.

Comfort Erhabor joining Crystal Palace Women ahead of the Women’s Super League campaign. Photo Credit: Comfort Erhabor/Instagram 

Erhabor’s journey to the WSL has seen her build valuable experience across several clubs. Born in the Netherlands on 26 April 2005 to Nigerian parents and raised in England, she developed through the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy. During her time with Brighton, she gained senior match experience through loan spells at Scottish side Hibernian and English club Plymouth Argyle.

Her international trajectory has been equally impressive. Erhabor chose to represent Nigeria and made her senior Super Falcons debut in February 2026 during an international friendly against Cameroon. She was subsequently named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Comfort Erhabor in a pink Nigeria goalkeeper kit clutching a football during her international debut against Cameroon.

Comfort Erhabor in action during her senior debut for Nigeria’s Super Falcons against Cameroon. Photo Credit: Comfort Erhabor/Instagram 

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