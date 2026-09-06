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Africa Celebrates as Mali Stun Spain 82–73 at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

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Africa Celebrates as Mali Stun Spain 82–73 at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Mali defeated Spain 82–73 at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, marking their first-ever win against European opposition. Sika Koné earned Player of the Game honours alongside Djeneba N’Diaye’s 19 points.
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Sika Koné and Djeneba N’Diaye celebrating on court during Mali’s victory over Spain at the FIBA World Cup 2026.

Sika Koné and Djeneba N’Diaye reacting on court as Mali secured an 82–73 win over Spain. Photo Credit: FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup/Instagram 

Mali have pulled off a huge upset at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, defeating Spain 82–73 in Group A pool play in Berlin on Saturday, 5 September 2026.

It was a historic win for the Malian side, marking only their second victory in Women’s World Cup history after their overtime win over Senegal in 2010. Even more significant, this was Mali’s first-ever World Cup win against a European team.

Ranked 18th in the world, Mali came into the game facing Spain, who sit 12 places above them in the international rankings. But the numbers meant little once the game got underway, as Mali stayed in the contest and then took complete control in the second half.

Spain led 34–32 at half-time, but Mali came out firing in the third quarter. After trailing 45–44, a 16–4 run flipped the game in their favour, with Mali outscoring Spain 31–19 in the period to head into the final quarter with a lead.

Mali women’s basketball team in a tactical huddle during their FIBA World Cup 2026 match against Spain in Berlin.

The Malian women’s basketball team gathering on court during their historic Group A victory against Spain in Berlin. Photo Credit: FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup/Instagram 

And they weren’t done yet. Mali opened the fourth quarter with five straight points, stretching their advantage and putting Spain under pressure. The Spanish side could not find a way back as Mali held on for a memorable 82–73 victory.

Sika Koné and Djeneba NDiaye led Mali’s scoring with 19 points apiece, but Koné had even more reason to celebrate. The forward grabbed 10 rebounds to record her fifth consecutive double-double, becoming the first player in Women’s World Cup history to achieve the feat. Her performance also earned her the official TCL Player of the Game honour.

The win is a major response to Mali’s opening-day defeat, when they narrowly lost 102–97 to Japan. Now, with Spain behind them, the team will turn its attention to its next Group A game against hosts Germany in Berlin.

Sika Koné holding her TCL Player of the Game trophy draped in the Malian flag at the FIBA World Cup 2026.

Sika Koné with her TCL Player of the Game award after setting a Women’s World Cup record with five consecutive double-doubles. Photo Credit: FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup/Instagram 

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