Adetola Juyitan of Glitz Group is Sharing Business Tips on “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on Under 40 CEOs, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Adetola Juyitan, the CEO at Glitz Event Centre as she’s shares so much knowledge from her experiences.

Adetola Juyitan is an ex-banker, entrepreneur and the former national president of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

She is a graduate of accounting from the Ekiti State University and an MBA holder from Lincoln University. She has received several awards and has spoken at several national and international events.

The birth of the Glitz Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria is the culmination Adetola’s career aspirations. Sitting on two acres of land, Glitz Event Centre features two marquees which can host two events simultaneously.

The Glitz empire has grown and now runs a garage which is set up to offer computerized wheel balancing and alignment, carwash and all sorts of basic services.

