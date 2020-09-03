Connect with us

Career

Here's Your Chance To Apply for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Career

Adetola Juyitan of Glitz Group is Sharing Business Tips on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Career Features Inspired

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Career Features Inspired

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Career

Here’s Your Chance To Apply for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Applications for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation are now open and you’ve got the chance to apply for it.

Founded by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation is dedicated to engineering innovation.

The Nigerian finalists for the 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation are Chukwunonso Arinze – Founder of KAOSHI, Aisha Raheem – Founder of Farmz2u, and Victor Boyle-Komolafe – Founder of Garbage In Value Out (Givo), with more Nigerians making the shortlist in 2019, and even more in 2018.

The prize awards crucial commercialization support to ambitious African innovators who are developing scalable engineering solutions to local challenges, and demonstrating the importance of engineering as an enabler of improved quality of life and economic development.

Shortlisted candidates will be given an eight-month period of tailored training and mentoring. This will end with a showcase event where a winner will be selected to receive £25,000 and three runner-ups will be awarded £10,000 each.

To be a part of the 2021 prize, submit your application via the online grants system. Ensure you read the guidance notes,  the FAQ and the eligibility pages before submitting your application.

Deadline is the 14th of September 2020. 

For more information, visit the Royal Academy for Engineering website.

Goodluck.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Advertisement
css.php