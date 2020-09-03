Here’s Your Chance To Apply for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Applications for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation are now open and you’ve got the chance to apply for it.

Founded by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation is dedicated to engineering innovation.

The Nigerian finalists for the 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation are Chukwunonso Arinze – Founder of KAOSHI, Aisha Raheem – Founder of Farmz2u, and Victor Boyle-Komolafe – Founder of Garbage In Value Out (Givo), with more Nigerians making the shortlist in 2019, and even more in 2018.

The prize awards crucial commercialization support to ambitious African innovators who are developing scalable engineering solutions to local challenges, and demonstrating the importance of engineering as an enabler of improved quality of life and economic development.

Shortlisted candidates will be given an eight-month period of tailored training and mentoring. This will end with a showcase event where a winner will be selected to receive £25,000 and three runner-ups will be awarded £10,000 each.

To be a part of the 2021 prize, submit your application via the online grants system. Ensure you read the guidance notes, the FAQ and the eligibility pages before submitting your application.

Deadline is the 14th of September 2020.

For more information, visit the Royal Academy for Engineering website.

Goodluck.