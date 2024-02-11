Farida Yahya: How Nigerian Small Businesses Can Thrive Despite The Inflationary Market

Connect with us

It’s not new information that Nigeria’s small business industry is facing a tough challenge, which is a high inflation rate of 29%. However, entrepreneurs need not worry as there are ways to overcome this obstacle. By implementing smart strategies and maintaining a strong will, it is possible to not only survive but also thrive. There are several tips available to help you sell, make a profit and overcome the challenges ahead.

Master the Price Dance

A delicate tango is required when adjusting prices. Understand your cost increases and target a sustainable profit margin. Consider value-based pricing, focusing on the unique benefits you offer rather than solely on competitor costs. Be transparent with your customers, explaining the impact of inflation and showcasing your efforts to absorb some of the burdens.

Embrace Efficiency

Every Naira saved is a Naira earned. Scrutinise your expenses by identifying areas for cost reduction. Can you negotiate with suppliers? Can you adopt more digital solutions to streamline operations? Remember, efficiency isn’t just about cutting costs, it’s also about maximising output and productivity.

Diversify Your Revenue Streams

While each tip holds its weight, diversifying your revenue streams and financial models might be the most powerful weapon in your arsenal. Just like a well-diversified investment portfolio, spreading your income across different products, services, and channels creates a safety net. If one area suffers due to inflation or changing market trends, another can pick up the slack. Think of it this way: imagine relying solely on selling physical goods, but inflation drives up production costs and consumer spending dips. Having an online subscription service or offering digital products could provide a much-needed buffer. Diversification isn’t just about adding more products; it’s about creating multiple income streams that are less susceptible to the same economic pressures.

However, diversification goes beyond income streams. Consider different financial models too. Explore subscription-based models, recurring payments, or even barter opportunities. By having a flexible financial setup, you can adapt to changing circumstances and secure your business’s long-term health. Essentially, embrace innovation. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Perhaps you can introduce new payment methods, offer barter options, or leverage technology to create unique customer experiences. Innovation can be your secret weapon in this inflationary battle.

Become a Marketing Maestro

In a competitive market, standing out is crucial. Sharpen your marketing skills, by utilising data-driven strategies to reach your target audience effectively. Explore social media marketing, influencer partnerships, or even community engagement initiatives. Your marketing should be both creative and cost-effective.

Befriend the Data Dragon

Knowledge is power, especially in turbulent times. Track your sales, costs, and customer behaviour meticulously. Analyse the data to identify trends, optimise pricing, and make informed decisions. Make data your compass, guiding you through the inflation maze.

Build a Support Network

You are not alone. Connect with other Nigerian small business owners, share experiences, and learn from each other. Consider collaborating on marketing initiatives or even joint purchasing arrangements. A strong support network can provide invaluable advice, encouragement, and resources.

As Nigerian entrepreneurs, we are known for our resilience and resourcefulness. By implementing these tips and staying adaptable, you can turn this challenge into an opportunity. So, step out there, conquer the climb, and prove that your small business can not only survive but thrive, despite the 29% inflation market.

Featured Image by Rdne Stock Project for Pexels

Avatar photo

Farida Yahya is a 2021 Mandela Washington fellow, an author, Start-up coach, and social entrepreneur with over 10 years working experience in the media and development sector.  Farida Yahya is the 11th President of MWFAAN (Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria), a leading network of over 500 young leaders across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT who are Alumni of the US state department's Mandela Washington Fellowship across the business, civic and public management tracks. She also founded the Brief Academy, a learning hub dedicated to developing and supporting female-owned startups to achieve wealth and scalability.  Farida is also the author of Redefining Beautiful, a book that discusses the realities of starting a natural hair business. You can connect with Farida Yahya on Instagram via her personal page @thefaridayahya

