Her STEAM Impact Initiative Hosts Successful Lagos Edition of The Evolution Workshop 2026

On 1st September 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, Her STEAM Impact Initiative successfully hosted the Lagos edition of The Evolution Workshop 2026, bringing together young women, entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, industry leaders and change makers for a transformative day of learning, connection and meaningful conversations.

Created as an intentional platform for women to evolve personally and professionally, the workshop featured insightful sessions covering personal development, leadership, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, mental, emotional and physical wellbeing, beauty entrepreneurship and personal branding, innovation, technology and future readiness.

Through engaging panel discussions, fireside conversations and practical learning sessions, participants gained valuable tools, fresh perspectives and meaningful connections to support their personal and professional journeys. The experience also encouraged self-discovery, greater confidence, renewed purpose and intentional action.

“The Evolution Workshop is more than an event; it is a growing movement designed to equip women with the knowledge, confidence, community and opportunities they need to evolve and thrive,” said Juliet Ibrahim, Founder of Her STEAM Initiative.

The Lagos edition demonstrated what becomes possible when women are given a safe and intentional space to learn, connect, share their experiences and prepare for the future.

The workshop featured contributions from an accomplished group of speakers, facilitators and moderators, including Keynote Speaker- Gboyega Akosile, Juliet Ibrahim, Sam Nduka CEO of TecPal, Sharon Ifeoma Asika-Anene, Sonia Ibrahim, Adekunle Olopade, Aishat Abdulkabir, Victoria Nkong of Bridge Afric, Dr. Omobolaji Mogaji, Dabota Lawson, Abbyke Domina, Amb. Dr. Ekwutoziam Ashiedu Ogwus Chinedu, Ramat Babah, Aisha Amirah Adedeji, Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi, Obinna Okerekeocha, Omolayo Olufayo, Anaturuchi Iroapali popularly known as ‘Mr Green’, and Chioma Geraldine Ikechukwu as moderator, with Nancy Enyioma Iheoma serving as the official MC.

The organisation also acknowledges the invaluable support of its partners, sponsors and media supporters:

TecPal, Nord Motors, East Coast Water, Lagos Food Bank, Tonnie Photography, WIFT Ghana, Ovation Media Group, Lapel Honey, FWIFT Nigeria, Yaw Naija, HipTV, Wallex, Nexus TV/FM, One Twelve Fruities, Pixie Gift Castle, Juliet Ibrahim Studios, Jalent Africa and Bella Naija.

Following the success of the Lagos edition, Her STEAM Impact Initiative plans to take The Evolution Workshop across Africa, creating more opportunities for women to access practical knowledge, mentorship, professional networks and empowering communities.

About Her STEAM Initiative

Her STEAM Initiative is a women-focused impact platform committed to empowering women and girls through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, alongside leadership development, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, personal growth and professional advancement.

Through workshops, mentorship, advocacy, education and strategic partnerships, the Initiative creates opportunities for women to develop relevant skills, strengthen their confidence and participate meaningfully in Africa’s social and economic development.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Her STEAM Initiative