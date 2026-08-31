Abi Is Back on the Throne! She Wins BBNaija Week 6 Head of House

It is officially double the reign in the Big Brother Naija: Show Ya Sef house because Abi is back on the throne! She proved that lightning can definitely strike twice, conquering the Week 6 arena games to become the second housemate this season—right behind Chimsom Chuka—to bag the Head of House title for a second time. After powering through the initial rounds, it all came down to a high-stakes Sudoku puzzle battle against Gerard. Keeping her cool under pressure, Abi solved her grid seconds ahead to lock in her victory.

This second win comes with some very sweet upgrades, courtesy of Biggie’s new Week 6 rules. With the Lucky Dip system officially out of the picture, Abi gets to move directly into the luxury HoH Loft by right of victory—no luck required. And because good things are meant to be shared, she picked her close pal, London-born accounting student Temi Nkem, as her Loft Mate to enjoy the private quarters, soft beds, and gourmet snacks for the week.

The timing of this win could not be more perfect. After Biggie canceled the usual nomination saves and put almost the entire house on the eviction chopping block, Abi bagged total immunity from Sunday’s live eviction. She stands alongside Sheba (who was voted Most Influential Player) as the only two housemates completely safe this week. Even though she doesn’t have a veto save-and-replace power this time, she’ll be allowed to play in next week’s arena games to defend her crown.

With zero eviction stress, a trusty sidekick in the Loft, and full control of the house, Queen Abi is sitting pretty at the top! Viewers are definitely in for an entertaining week as she leads wager preparations and brings her energy to the house dynamics from the comfort of the executive suite.