From Date Gone Bad to Ordinary People: Adunni Ade on How Far She’s Come | BN Meet The Star

When Adunni Ade’s character walked into the restaurant in a fitted green gown, flawless makeup and a crisp American accent, her blind date (played by Joseph Jaiyeoba) clearly thought he had hit the jackpot. What followed in her iconic 2014 viral skit, Date Gone Bad, was a masterclass in letting a man impress himself: her date putting on airs of corporate grandeur, complete with fake phone calls from a supposedly frantic “personal assistant”, while she played along with soft-spoken, foreign-accented charm.

Little did he know that beneath the refined persona sat a full-fledged Yoruba woman ready to channel pure, no-nonsense Isale Eko spirit. As he bragged on the phone in Yoruba about his plans to take complete advantage of her, assuming the “American girl on a vacation in Lagos” couldn’t understand a syllable, Adunni calmly let him dig his own grave. Then, without missing a beat, she delivered a scorching reality check that left him utterly unravelled.

It was a skit that would introduce her to Nollywood, where audiences would be introduced to many different layers embedded in the actress who has proved that she is here and she is to stay. Over a decade later, Adunni has evolved from that viral breakout moment into one of the most versatile figures in African cinema. From executive producing box-office hits like Soólè to commanding roles in Ijogbon, Tòkunbò, and Funmilayo Ransome–Kuti, she moves between high-budget English blockbusters and Yoruba cinema with complete ease.

Now, with Ordinary People, her latest film with Moses Inwang, set to arrive on Netflix on September 4, and a new season of motherhood with her baby girl, Sal, Adunni sits down with BellaNaija for an intimate BN Meet The Star conversation. She talks about how her career has evolved, protecting her peace, balancing family and work, and reaching a point where she no longer feels the need to prove that she belongs in any room she enters.

Hey Adunni Ade! How are you doing?

I’m doing really well. I’m in a very interesting season of my life right now. Motherhood, work, family, everything is happening at once. It can get a little crazy, but I’m genuinely grateful. I feel like I’m learning to enjoy life a little more and not put so much pressure on myself.

First off, huge congratulations on sharing your sweet blessing with the world! How is Baby Sal doing, and what has raising a toddler been like this time around?

Baby Sal is doing amazing. She definitely keeps me on my toes! And I think this time around I’m much more present. This is not me saying I wasn’t with my boys but I was trying to figure out life and my career at the same time. Now, I’m more settled within myself, so I’m able to slow down and really enjoy all those little moments. Although, let me tell you, toddler energy is no joke! It definitely feels like starting over.

Having already navigated raising two teenage boys, what feels different or surprising about mothering a baby girl now?

Everything! With the boys, I thought I knew what I was doing, and then this little girl came and said, ‘Start again.’ There’s definitely a different softness that comes with raising her. Having such a big age gap between her and her brothers makes it even more special because I get to watch them love and protect her too. I’m also discovering this whole girly side of motherhood. I’m talking clothes, the hair, all of that and I’m enjoying it.

The ladies want to know, Adunni—you’ve got to share your secret to looking so radiant in your 50s! The glow is glowing and the skin is skinning, so what beauty secrets do you swear by?

First of all, thank you! But I don’t think there’s one big secret. I’m very big on skincare and I’m consistent with it. I love taking care of my skin, I try different products, but I also pay attention to what actually works for me. And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised beauty is also about what’s happening internally not just outside. Rest, hydration, what you’re putting into your body, and just being at peace.

My peace can never be tampered with. I’m not trying to look younger; I’m trying to look good at every age.

That glowing energy certainly translates onto the screen as well. You’re part of the stellar ensemble cast in Moses Inwang’s upcoming project, “Ordinary People.” What was your experience like on set, and what hints can you drop about your character?

I had such a good experience working on Ordinary People. Moses is very intentional about his work, and being surrounded by such a person really pushes you as an actor. I don’t want to give too much away about my character because I want people to experience her properly when they watch it. But I’ll say she gave me something interesting to play with. There are layers to her, and I think people might have opinions about her, which I actually love. I’m excited to see the audience reaction.

Speaking of characters, you’ve built an incredible run: from “Soólè” to “Ijogbon,” “Tòkunbò,” “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” and now “Ordinary People.” When you trace your journey from your breakout days with the viral skit “Date Gone Bad” to where you are today, how would you describe your evolution as an actor?

I think the biggest difference is confidence, not confidence in the sense of thinking I know everything, but confidence in knowing that I belong here. When Date Gone Bad went viral, I couldn’t have predicted where that moment would take me. Over the years, every project has stretched me differently. I’ve worked with different directors, played completely different women, made mistakes, learned, unlearned and grown.

Today, I’m much more intentional about the characters I take on. I don’t just want people to see Adunni on screen; I want you to forget about Adunni for a moment and believe the woman I’m playing. You see this in Tokunbo and will see it in Ordinary People. I’m no longer trying to prove that I belong in the room. I’m focused on what I can bring to the room.

One of the major power moves in your career was taking the reins as executive producer on Soólè. How did stepping into that producer role shape your perspective as a filmmaker, and are you planning to produce another project anytime soon?

Producing Soólè gave me an entirely different respect for filmmaking. As an actor, you come in and you’re focused primarily on your character and doing your job well. As a producer, suddenly you’re thinking about everything—the story, casting, locations, logistics, budget, marketing, and all the things happening behind the camera that the audience never sees. It was challenging, but I loved having that level of creative responsibility.

It also made me a better actor because now when I walk onto somebody else’s set, Im understand what it took to get that production to that point. And yes, I absolutely want to produce more, I mean I never stopped. A few more on YouTube. I’m just at a stage where I don’t want to create something simply because I can. The story has to be worth telling.

Whether producing or acting, you move between mainstream English blockbusters and Yoruba cinema seamlessly. How have you navigated both spaces so effortlessly throughout your career?

For me, I’ve never wanted to put myself in one box. I’m Yoruba, that culture is part of me, but I’m also an actor who wants to tell great stories regardless of the language.I love that I can move from a Yoruba project into an English-language film and still feel at home in both spaces. They challenge me differently. Language, culture and even the rhythm of performance can change, but ultimately my job remains the same: make the audience believe me.

I think Nollywood is becoming more global, so those lines are becoming less important. A good story can travel anywhere. I don’t want language to define the kind of actor I am. I want the work to do that.

Having experienced the industry from so many distinct angles, what are your biggest hopes for Nollywood’s future?

My biggest hope is that we continue to grow without losing what makes our stories uniquely ours. Nollywood has come such a long way, and the world is paying attention now. I want to see even more investment in our industry, stronger structures, better opportunities for us behind the scenes, and our filmmakers having the resources to execute their visions at the highest level. I also want us to keep telling authentic African stories. We don’t always have to change our stories to make them understandable to the rest of the world. Let the world come and meet us where we are.

We’ve seen your hilarious side in skits and roles, but what is one hidden talent, skill, or quirk that fans would be completely surprised to learn about you?

I can’t think of any o! Too busy working!

When you’re not on set or tending to Baby Sal, where are we most likely to find you, and what is bringing you the absolute most joy these days?

Honestly? At home. People probably think my life is much more glamorous than it actually is. If I’m not working, I really enjoy being home, spending time with my family and just doing normal things. I’m also very much in my content-creator era, so you might find me somewhere filming, editing, testing a beauty product, putting an outfit together. I influence for brands here. These days, the simple things genuinely bring me the most joy. My children, family, peace, being able to work on things I enjoy and just appreciating where I am in life.

To wrap up our chat on a high note, what are the top 5 tracks currently on heavy rotation on your playlist, and what is one book you’d recommend to everyone

I’m not much of a reader, visuals do it for me. Songs on rotation? It has to be more than five! Faouzia’s Unethical, Zikiri Sourakata Kone’s An Ka Ta, Amada and Ibejigi, Mr P’s I Can’t Look Away, Olamide’s YBNL album, you see that album? On replay! Tiwa Savage’s Energy, and Davido and Chris Brown’s Hmmm.