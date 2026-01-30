“My Brother’s Keeper for Life”: Anthony Joshua Shares a Moving Video Message

Following a period of reflection, Anthony Joshua has released a moving video message addressing the tragic car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz“ Ayodele.

In the “message from the heart,” AJ expressed deep gratitude for the first responders and locals who rushed to help at the scene. He also extended a special thank you to the medical team at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi, and to those who provided vital logistical support during his transition back to the UK, including Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, and Cecil Hammond. AJ also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Governors Babajide Sanwo–Olu and Prince Dapo Abiodun, for their personal involvement and daily follow-ups.

Addressing the “social media age,” AJ was candid about the pressure to perform grief publicly. “I’m not gonna sit here and show all of my emotions,” he stated. “I know in today’s day and age, it’s easy to analyse people, pass judgment, but I know what I thought, and I know how I feel.”

For AJ, the bond with Sina and Latz was foundational. “They were my brothers, my friends, first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became generals, we became everything.” Looking ahead, he spoke about his own mortality with peace, noting, “It’s actually comforting knowing I got two brothers on the other side. I’ve lost people before, but I don’t think I’ve lost people like that. My left and my right.”

Vowing to support the families of his fallen brothers in achieving their goals, AJ ended with a message of solidarity for others experiencing loss: “For anyone out there that’s lost a son, a brother, one love to you.”