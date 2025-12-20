Connect with us

Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Jake Paul in Sixth Round of Miami Heavyweight Showdown

Anthony Joshua delivers sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul in Miami heavyweight showdown watched by millions on Netflix.
Anthony Joshua returned to the ring with authority, defeating YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul via a sixth-round stoppage in Miami. The two-time heavyweight world champion dropped Paul four times before landing the decisive right-hand jab that ended the fight.

Joshua admitted afterwards, “It wasn’t the best performance. But the end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him. That was the request leading up, and that was on my mind. It took a bit longer than expected but the right hand finally found its destination.”

The early rounds were slow to ignite, with referee Chris Young stepping in to urge both fighters to engage. Joshua found his rhythm in the fifth round, landing clean shots that repeatedly sent Paul to his knees, whether from knockdowns or sheer fatigue. By the sixth, Joshua backed Paul into a corner and delivered the knockout blow, bringing the Miami crowd to their feet.

Joshua was quick to acknowledge his opponent’s resilience, saying, “I want to give him his props – he got up time and time again. It was difficult in there for him, but he kept on trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that.”

For Paul, the fight was a test of endurance and determination. “That was fun. I gave it my all,” he said. “I had a blast. I think my jaw is broken by the way. But Anthony’s one of the best to ever do it, so. I’m gonna come back and get a world championship. I just got tired, to be honest – like it was so much handling his weight. I think with better cardio, I could have kept it up and kept on fighting. But he hits really hard.”

Under Florida Athletic Commission rules, Paul will serve a 60-day suspension after being knocked out, with the possibility of extension if officials judge the knockout to have been particularly severe

 

Watch the highlights of the match

