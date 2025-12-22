Connect with us

Nairobi County Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave for Women Workers

UNNO Health Group Marks a Decade of Healthcare Innovation in Nigeria

World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day Reminds Us to Press Forward with Elimination Efforts

Beiersdorf Strengthens Commitment to Mental Well-being with ₦96.6 Million Support to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria

Augustsecrets Advocates for Healthier Nutrition with Jaden's Pop-Up

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

Beating the Odds: Stories That Highlight the Importance of Early Screening and the Vaccine

Women working for Nairobi County can now access two monthly “Menstrual Health Days” under a landmark policy approved by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

4 hours ago

The county government of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has introduced a policy recognising menstrual pain as a legitimate reason for paid time off for women in its employment.

Under the new policy, female employees working for Nairobi County will be entitled to up to two days of paid menstrual leave each month. The leave can be taken without deductions from sick or annual leave and does not require medical documentation. The policy was approved by the county’s governor, Johnson Sakaja.

According to county officials, the measure is aimed at supporting women’s health and wellbeing while improving productivity and morale in the workplace. They also maintain that the policy is cost-neutral, as it has been incorporated into existing human resources systems.

The move addresses a challenge faced by many women in the workplace. Studies indicate that up to 80 per cent of women experience menstrual pain severe enough to interfere with daily activities, including work. Nairobi County employs a majority female workforce, making the policy particularly significant within the county’s public service.

Nairobi’s decision has sparked widespread discussion across Kenya, drawing both praise and criticism. Supporters describe it as a progressive step towards recognising menstrual health, while critics have raised concerns about fairness and implementation within the broader workforce.

Within Africa, Zambia remains the only country with a nationwide menstrual leave policy, granting women one paid day off per month for menstruation, locally referred to as Mother’s Day. Globally, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Spain have also implemented various forms of menstrual leave.

With this policy, Nairobi County becomes the first public employer in Kenya to formally recognise menstrual pain within its workplace leave structure, placing the issue of menstrual health firmly into national conversations around labour rights and workplace policy.

