Tributes Pour in for Gospel Legend Ron Kenoly Following His Passing at 81

The global Christian community has been hit with news of the passing of a legendary figure in gospel music. Dr Ron Kenoly, the “Professor of Praise” whose ministry defined an era of worship, passed away on Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, at the age of 81.

His longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, shared the news in a statement, confirming that the worship leader passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning. In a moving tribute, Miranda reflected on Kenoly’s unwavering commitment to his calling:

This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr Ron Kenoly… Doc was very intentional about one thing: he was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader.

Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds.

For millennials, it is almost impossible to think back to childhood without Ron Kenoly’s voice in the background. If you grew up in a Nigerian home in the 90s or early 2000s, you likely spent your Sunday mornings or school runs listening to his albums. He brought a vibrant, big-band energy to gospel music that transformed church services across the country. Hits like “Ancient of Days,” “Lift Him Up,” “Jesus Is Alive,” and the deeply spiritual “Anointing Fall On Me” became the gold standard for worship.

The news has led to an outpouring of respect from leaders in the Nigerian gospel scene. Nathaniel Bassey paid homage to the man who paved the way, writing: “Dr Ron Kenoly crosses to yonder side. Thank you for inspiring generations of psalmists like me. I grew up on these songs. And today, others are growing up on ours. Thank you, sir.”

Dunsin Oyekan also shared a tribute to the late icon: “Honouring a General! Rest in Peace Dr Ron Kenoly. An end of an era… You are now singing Forever in His Presence.”

Ron’s excellence was widely recognised. He was a recipient of the GMA Dove Award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year in 1997 for Welcome Home, which also topped the Billboard contemporary worship charts.

Dr Kenoly is survived by his wife, Diana (who also serves as a UN Ambassador), and his three sons: Samuel, Ronald Jr., and Tony, known to many fans as the Kenoly Brothers, as well as several grandchildren.