Connect with us

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

Events News Promotions

Samsung Nigeria Commemorates 56 Years of Nike Arts Gallery with Busan Goodwill Ambassador, Nike Okundaye

Events News Promotions

The 2023 Annual Directors Conference Was an Extraordinary Experience! Here's How it Went

Events News Promotions

Here’s How to Get the Flytime Fest 2023 Limited Early Bird Tickets

Events Promotions

Different Shades of Wellness as AXA Mansard Health Celebrates Employees, Customers, and Other Stakeholders

Events Promotions

Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll

Events Promotions

A King's Passion unveiled: Access Holdings Proudly Sponsors Remarkable Art Collection Book by the Obi of Onitsha

Events Promotions

A Decade of Elegance: Scavolini Celebrates 10 Years with Luca Visage

Events News Promotions

Six Years Strong: TGI Distri Marks Anniversary with Orphan Outreach

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The grand premiere of Come On Naija’s latest Nollywood project, “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story,” was held on December 26, 2023.

Nollywood’s finest actors and cast members of the movie graced the red carpet in their best interpretations of the unique theme “Igbo Extravaganza.”

Directed by Kayode Kasum and set against the backdrop of the Igbo apprenticeship system, “Áfàméfùnà—An Nwa Boi Story” follows “the journey of young Igbo boys who embark on a path of self-discovery and financial independence through apprenticeship. The film not only celebrates their aspirations and sacrifices but also sheds light on the inevitable betrayals that often accompany success.”

The film stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Chuks Joseph, Segun Arinze, Eso Dike, Paul Nnadiekwe, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Noble Igwe. “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story” was produced by Omobayowa Alabi and the duo of Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue.

“Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story” is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

See the highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A N I K E L A (@anikelaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esther Uzodinma (@uzodinmaesther)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banke Meshida Lawal (@banksbmpro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms

Olufunke Olumide: Can a Multifamily Office Help Ease the Burdens of Black Tax?

Dennis Isong: My Projections for the Real Estate Market in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What’s The Secret Formula to Success?
css.php