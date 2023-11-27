The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story”

The grand premiere of Come On Naija’s latest Nollywood project, “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story,” was held on December 26, 2023.

Nollywood’s finest actors and cast members of the movie graced the red carpet in their best interpretations of the unique theme “Igbo Extravaganza.”

Directed by Kayode Kasum and set against the backdrop of the Igbo apprenticeship system, “Áfàméfùnà—An Nwa Boi Story” follows “the journey of young Igbo boys who embark on a path of self-discovery and financial independence through apprenticeship. The film not only celebrates their aspirations and sacrifices but also sheds light on the inevitable betrayals that often accompany success.”

The film stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Chuks Joseph, Segun Arinze, Eso Dike, Paul Nnadiekwe, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Noble Igwe. “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story” was produced by Omobayowa Alabi and the duo of Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue.

“Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story” is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

See the highlights below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N I K E L A (@anikelaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther Uzodinma (@uzodinmaesther)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banke Meshida Lawal (@banksbmpro)