We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality — Shauwn Mkhize, A.K.A Mam’Mkhize, popularly beloved for her Mzansi Magic reality television series, Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

When one thinks of this style star, wealth, class, luxury, and limitless fashion come to mind. At 47, she is the epitome of ageless style, ever so radiant and. inspiring, showing off her hawt legs, fit bod and impeccable style all day, every day.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Mam’Mkhize’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Power up in monochrome and braids

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Tuesday

Striped blazer on tights or a plain mini blazer dress, you pick. Rock with a full fringe, dark bone, luxe handbag and stylish heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Wednesday

Pair a chic white crop top with classy coloured pants, white pointies and frames

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

OR a monochrome crop top with luxe black pants, styled with a purse and shoes of the same colour as the top

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Thursday

Make an unorthodox denim statement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Friday

Start the weekend with an outdoor activity like skiing, keeping it stylish with bougie gear

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

OR explore the hills in sneakers and a mini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Saturday

Shoot your next regal look in a grand architecture featuring an elegant multi-tiered organza dress styled to the T.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Socialize in white ruffles and a black pencil skirt with thigh high slit afterwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

OR an embellished nude layered white dress with fringes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Sunday

Set the stage for your next big move in a sultry white outfit paired with braids, classy pieces of jewellery, poppin’ pink shoes and bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Credit: @kwa_mammkhize

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

