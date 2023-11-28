Beauty
We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality — Shauwn Mkhize, A.K.A Mam’Mkhize, popularly beloved for her Mzansi Magic reality television series, Kwa Mam’Mkhize.
View this post on Instagram
When one thinks of this style star, wealth, class, luxury, and limitless fashion come to mind. At 47, she is the epitome of ageless style, ever so radiant and. inspiring, showing off her hawt legs, fit bod and impeccable style all day, every day.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Mam’Mkhize’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Power up in monochrome and braids
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Striped blazer on tights or a plain mini blazer dress, you pick. Rock with a full fringe, dark bone, luxe handbag and stylish heels
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Pair a chic white crop top with classy coloured pants, white pointies and frames
View this post on Instagram
OR a monochrome crop top with luxe black pants, styled with a purse and shoes of the same colour as the top
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Make an unorthodox denim statement
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Start the weekend with an outdoor activity like skiing, keeping it stylish with bougie gear
View this post on Instagram
OR explore the hills in sneakers and a mini
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Shoot your next regal look in a grand architecture featuring an elegant multi-tiered organza dress styled to the T.
View this post on Instagram
Socialize in white ruffles and a black pencil skirt with thigh high slit afterwards
View this post on Instagram
OR an embellished nude layered white dress with fringes
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Set the stage for your next big move in a sultry white outfit paired with braids, classy pieces of jewellery, poppin’ pink shoes and bag
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @kwa_mammkhize