Pamela Mtanga Wowed in Gold at The 2023 GLAMOUR South Africa Women Of The Year Awards

The GLAMOUR South Women of the Year Awards took place over the weekend, celebrating outstanding talents. Among the glamorous attendees dressed in frothy gowns, power suits, and bold dresses, Pamela Mtanga stood out with her dazzling presence. She radiated sparkle, 3D appliqué, and pizzazz, stealing the spotlight in a stunning gold ensemble from Malondie.

Masterminded by her stylist Phupho Gumede K, the masterpiece showcases petal-shaped cloves appliqué adorning the top of the dress, complemented by a silk champagne bottom and a matching floor-length scarf. Pamela perfectly paired the ensemble with gold strappy heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

According to her stylist, the outfit was intentional:

I didn’t mention it to Pam, but this dress was designed to honour her as a muse. Each petal of the clover symbolizes the diversity of her brand, with four petals representing Pam, the influencer, MC, TV Presenter, and businesswoman, uniting to create her significant moment as the Woman of the Year. The incredible team at @malondie_official devoted 10 hours to hand-stitching each leather petal onto the base. ❤️

Credits

Styling: @phuphogumedek

Makeup: @kaym_beauti

Hair: @honeycombhairsa @dolcelooks

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle