BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

We can always bet on the stars showing up in head-turning outfits for Durban July year after year. And this past weekend was certainly no exception.

The biggest and brightest stars in music, fashion, television, and sports landed in Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse for the annual event. With summer in full swing, the day was bursting with vibrant hues and embellishments, centred around the theme Show Me the Honey – Ayanda Thabethe looked spectacular in a striking embellished meshed number, while Nandi Madida turned heads in a one-of-a-kind dress featuring spiky details.

Keep scrolling to see our official best ten looks at #HDJ2022!

Ayanda Thabethe

Dress: @laartnevioleemporium

Styling: @kgosilesego

Photography: @ilivvphotography

Mihlali Ndamase

Nandi Madida

Bontle Modiselle

Styling: @kgosilesego

Dress: @reggiestared

Photography: @ok_majozi

Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_

Hair: @tshiretlou

Sarah Langa

Dress: @orapelengmodutle @ot_modutle

Hair: @ney.hair

Pamela Mtanga

Dress: @otiz_seflo

Makeup: @nosi_the_mua

Hair: @exotichairboutique_ @hairbyviwe

Sithelo Shozi

Dress: @owethusidoyi

Photography: @nkanyisonqhome

Flowers: @lm_florals_sa

Makeup: @zeenhle_dlamini

Hair: @oliver_hairstylist

Thulisile Phongolo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie

Hair: @dolcelooks

Photography: @innographer

Jessica Nkosi

Dress: @scholtzruberto

Lerato Kganyago

Photography: @urbankreativesa

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee

Hair: @previous_pc

Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela