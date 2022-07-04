Style
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022
We can always bet on the stars showing up in head-turning outfits for Durban July year after year. And this past weekend was certainly no exception.
The biggest and brightest stars in music, fashion, television, and sports landed in Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse for the annual event. With summer in full swing, the day was bursting with vibrant hues and embellishments, centred around the theme Show Me the Honey – Ayanda Thabethe looked spectacular in a striking embellished meshed number, while Nandi Madida turned heads in a one-of-a-kind dress featuring spiky details.
Keep scrolling to see our official best ten looks at #HDJ2022!
Ayanda Thabethe
Dress: @laartnevioleemporium
Styling: @kgosilesego
Photography: @ilivvphotography
Mihlali Ndamase
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Nandi Madida
Dress: @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou
Bontle Modiselle
Styling: @kgosilesego
Dress: @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou
Sarah Langa
Dress: @orapelengmodutle @ot_modutle
Hair: @ney.hair
Pamela Mtanga
Dress: @otiz_seflo
Makeup: @nosi_the_mua
Hair: @exotichairboutique_ @hairbyviwe
Sithelo Shozi
Dress: @owethusidoyi
Photography: @nkanyisonqhome
Flowers: @lm_florals_sa
Makeup: @zeenhle_dlamini
Hair: @oliver_hairstylist
Thulisile Phongolo
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie
Hair: @dolcelooks
Photography: @innographer
Jessica Nkosi
Dress: @scholtzruberto
Lerato Kganyago
Photography: @urbankreativesa
Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee
Hair: @previous_pc
Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela