Connect with us

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

Style

#HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!

Style

5 Chic Weekend Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Achieng Agutu

Style

Let These Stylish Men Show You How To Nail The Perfect Weekend Get-Up!

Style

Our Luxe #BellaStylistas will Love 1964's "Soft Life" Collection!

Style Sweet Spot

Mariam & Nova-Pearl Timmer's Red Edit Cover photos are Just too Adorable

Style

The Style Stars are Gorgeous in Green this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 197

Style

Chioma Good Hair's Glamorous Birthday Photo Spread is Worth Your Attention

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

Style

BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy's Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We can always bet on the stars showing up in head-turning outfits for Durban July year after year. And this past weekend was certainly no exception. 

The biggest and brightest stars in music, fashion, television, and sports landed in Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse for the annual event. With summer in full swing, the day was bursting with vibrant hues and embellishments, centred around the theme Show Me the Honey – Ayanda Thabethe looked spectacular in a striking embellished meshed number, while Nandi Madida turned heads in a one-of-a-kind dress featuring spiky details.

Keep scrolling to see our official best ten looks at #HDJ2022!

Vote Your Favourite Looks now on
www.bellanaijastyle.com

Ayanda Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Dress: @laartnevioleemporium

Styling: @kgosilesego

Photography: @ilivvphotography

Mihlali Ndamase

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Dress: @keys_fashion
Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Nandi Madida

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida)

Styling: @kgosilesego
Dress: @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou

Bontle Modiselle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bontle | MaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle)

Styling: @kgosilesego
Dress: @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Dress: @orapelengmodutle @ot_modutle

Hair: @ney.hair

Pamela Mtanga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Dress: @otiz_seflo

Makeup: @nosi_the_mua

Hair: @exotichairboutique_  @hairbyviwe

Sithelo Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Dress: @owethusidoyi
Photography: @nkanyisonqhome
Flowers: @lm_florals_sa
Makeup: @zeenhle_dlamini
Hair: @oliver_hairstylist 

Thulisile Phongolo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie
Hair: @dolcelooks
Photography: @innographer

Jessica Nkosi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jessicankosi (@jessicankosi)

Dress: @scholtzruberto

Lerato Kganyago

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago)

Photography: @urbankreativesa

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee

Hair: @previous_pc

Makeup:  @khethiwe_mkhabela

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Your Talent is Your Seed of Greatness

Kunle Adeyanju biked from #LondonToLagos to Stamp Out Polio; Now he Wants to Share What he Learned

This Kenyan Poet turned Personal Tragedy into a Conversation about Toxic masculinity

Dennis Isong: Smart Moves you Can Make as a Newbie in the Real Estate Business

Nikki May, Author of “Wahala” Talks to Us About Her Debut Novel, its BBC Adaptation & Her Book Tour
css.php