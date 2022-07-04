BNStyle Spotlight: Ayanda Thabethe at The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

Ayanda Thabthe is that #BellaStylista that never fumbles when making showstopping appearances. We trust her to turn heads in unmissable lewks on every occasion.

The media IT girl showed up at the Hollywoodbets Durban for July 2022 in a dazzling embellished meshed ensemble by Neviole that probably made every best-dressed list there is to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

The look featured a corseted bustier with silver fringes cascading down a figure-hugging embroidered bottom elevating every inch of the already stunning look that is somewhat reminiscent of iconic Bob Mackie and Cher high fashion moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

The actor’s look makeup is refined with a refreshing dew of nude tones, demure lips, sultry brows and lush lashes with a gorgeous pair of dainty encrusted earrings. We definitely can not fault this!

Credits

Dress : @laartnevioleemporium

Styling : @kgosilesego

Photography : @ilivvphotography

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now