Style
A Colourful Week in Style, Thanks to Angolan-Congolese Influencer LeBron Jr.
LeBron Jr. @_dopance is one stylish menswear creator who dares to mix the brightest and boldest colours, always looking amazingly tasteful in vibrant colour combos without ruining or overdoing it.
We are here for his vibrant aesthetic and sense of style. If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have carefully curated seven dashing looks for the week using the Congolese-Angolan fashion blogger as a style guide.
Monday
Step into the new week with an unmissable vibrant-coloured suit and watch heads turn in every room you enter.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
We are here for this sophisticated colour palette served by the Congolese model.
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Trust a stylish #BellaStylista to deliver gorgeous pink pieces on Wednesdays
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
There’s something about the orange and brown combo that just pops in all the right ways.
View this post on Instagram
Friday
LeBron Jr is feeding our obsession with monochromatic looks with this flawless serve!
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
For the love of denim! The entire ensemble is a hit we can not ignore.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Your confidence will soar when you wear this outfit on any date night you’ve got coming up.
View this post on Instagram