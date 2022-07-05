BNStyleWithAStory: Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Latest V&A Museum Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Budding Fashion Entrepreneurs

Through this limited BellaNaija Style With A Story series, we intend to spotlight and celebrate too, the not-so-glamorous reality, stories and experiences of our favourite style stars.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal, a brilliant Nigerian fashion designer known for pushing the boundaries of fashion in Africa, is our featured #BNStyleWithAStory personality, as he celebrated his most recent accomplishments. The message follows the opening of a two-part exhibition at The Victoria & Albert Museum which features key pieces from Orange Culture led by Adebayo.

Through images, textiles, music, and the visual arts, this exhibition will examine the vitality and worldwide significance of a fashion scene that is as diverse and dynamic as the continent itself. It will cover the iconic mid-20th century to present creatives. Alongside the Orange Culture pieces are Aisha Ayensu‘s Christie Brown, Nkwo as well as other notable designs from 45 designers from over 20 countries featured at the museum.

His caption regarding accomplishing this huge milestone reads:

I remember the first time I entered the @vamuseum, I said to myself, “God, one day I’d love to be a part of an exhibition here”. Fast forward to 2022, @orangecultureng and my name is a part of two exhibitions at the V & A museum – Africa Fashion exhibition opening July 2nd,2022 and Fashioning masculinities launched earlier this year🥂 It may seem little to some, but to me, it is a reminder to keep dreaming and desiring more for yourself. There’s honestly no limit to what can happen for you regardless of where you come from. Thankful to God for opening doors and always listening to my prayers, even when it’s just under my breath lol.

