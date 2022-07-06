Connect with us

Richard Mofe Damijo is as Suave as can be in Clemas' 'Real Man' Collection

#BNStyleWithAStory: Adebayo Oke-Lawal's Latest V&A Museum Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Budding Fashion Entrepreneurs

A Colourful Week in Style, Thanks to Angolan-Congolese Influencer LeBron Jr.

#BNStyle Spotlight: Ayanda Thabethe at The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

Mihlali Ndamase's Look at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July Was One For The Books!

#HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!

5 Chic Weekend Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Achieng Agutu

Let These Stylish Men Show You How To Nail The Perfect Weekend Get-Up!

Our Luxe #BellaStylistas will Love 1964's "Soft Life" Collection!

Richard Mofe Damijo is as Suave as can be in Clemas’ ‘Real Man’ Collection

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At this point, we are all accustomed to the fact that when Veteran Nollywood Actor Richard Mofe Damijoaka RMD, steps out, he shows up and snags every attention in the room.
The Nigerian film industry icon took to his social media platform recently to flaunt the new collection from luxury menswear line: Clemas. This recent release tagged ‘Real Man Collection’ is a collection specially crafted for the modern man. A man who loves his woman and treats her right. A man who indulges but knows his limitations. The pieces were selectively crafted from the finest of linen, virgin wool and double-ply cotton to produce classic casuals and easy occasion pieces.
See the collection below.
Credits
Designer: @clemasng
Photography: @hspimages | @hevpictures

