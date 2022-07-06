Style
Richard Mofe Damijo is as Suave as can be in Clemas’ ‘Real Man’ Collection
At this point, we are all accustomed to the fact that when Veteran Nollywood Actor Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, steps out, he shows up and snags every attention in the room.
The Nigerian film industry icon took to his social media platform recently to flaunt the new collection from luxury menswear line: Clemas. This recent release tagged ‘Real Man Collection’ is a collection specially crafted for the modern man. A man who loves his woman and treats her right. A man who indulges but knows his limitations. The pieces were selectively crafted from the finest of linen, virgin wool and double-ply cotton to produce classic casuals and easy occasion pieces.
See the collection below.
Credits
Muse: @mofedamijo
Designer: @clemasng
Photography: @hspimages | @hevpictures
PR: @morsipr