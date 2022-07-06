Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 131

Richard Mofe Damijo is as Suave as can be in Clemas' 'Real Man' Collection

#BNStyleWithAStory: Adebayo Oke-Lawal's Latest V&A Museum Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Budding Fashion Entrepreneurs

A Colourful Week in Style, Thanks to Angolan-Congolese Influencer LeBron Jr.

#BNStyle Spotlight: Ayanda Thabethe at The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

Mihlali Ndamase's Look at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July Was One For The Books!

#HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!

5 Chic Weekend Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Achieng Agutu

Let These Stylish Men Show You How To Nail The Perfect Weekend Get-Up!

Published

7 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuki Akinosho (@yukiakinosho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madeleine🇸🇳 (@queen_serere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia (@olivianatalie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tylauren (@tylauren)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

