You Have to See KaffyKreate’s Bubbly New Collection tagged ‘Stylish Summer’

Nigerian ready-to-wear brand, KaffyKreate led by Adedoyin Babalola recently launched its vibrant ‘Stylish Summer’ collection.

The brand’s latest release features a catalogue of bubbly and vibrant pieces merging bright and bold colours with functional and trendy designs known to be the brand’s signature.

According to the brand:

This collection is called ‘Stylish Summer’. We believe that the name of this collection tells the story already. We were thinking holiday, happy, vibrant, colours, fun, edgy and comfy. Summer is all these and more. We want you to stand out and turn heads in your style. At Kaffykreate, our DNA is happy, colours, fun, and comfy, and this collection screams all these. African-print Ankara combined with silks and crepes crafted into lovely styles. We also had easy dresses, playsuits, and tops. Most of these outfits can be worn to suit different events. You can rock with your trainers for a casual fill or switch up with heels for a more dressy look. We hope you enjoy wearing it as much as we enjoyed creating the stylish summer for you.

See the full collection below:

Credits

Brand: @kaffykreate