10 Stylish African Men You Need To Follow On Instagram ASAP

It’s no longer news that Instagram is the fertile ground for a continuous stream of wardrobe inspiration. With over one billion active million users and uncountable photos posted on the app daily, how do we sift through our feeds to find the most stylish men? The trick is knowing which ones to follow.

Today, we bring you a selection of well-dressed African men from around the world and from all walks of life. From accessories to suiting and everything in between, these are the profiles you should be following.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

If you’re not already one of Ebuka’s over 3 million Instagram followers, it’s time to join the club. The lawyer and media personality is an industry icon and someone all gents and ladies should have on their feeds. From his note-worthy outfits on the biggest reality show in Africa (Big Brother Naija) to winning best dressed at events, Ebuka looks good in every attire and serves up endless fashion inspiration.

Maps Maponyane

Television presenter, actor, fashion designer, style influencer and more, Maps Maponyane is a man that wears many hats and thoroughly excels in them. The South African style star has created an exceptional Instagram feed filled with incredible scenery and fashion. Travelling across the globe, Maps dons the latest fashion styles in the most amazing locations.

Timini Egbuson

Nigerian actor and all-around stylish gent Timini Egbuson has a real knack for piecing together easy-to-replicate outfits and laying them out in a rather aesthetically pleasing manner. It’s pure, unadulterated casual outfit inspiration and welcome addition to any style-conscious man’s Instagram feed.

Johnson Gold

Ghanaian, London-based fashion guru Johnson Gold is the brains behind male fashion magazine PAUSE. His photos and unique street style never fail to impress. Hitting the streets with vibrant colours and prints and statement-making accessories, which he sometimes pairs with sneakers. A perfect blend of casual with high-end fashion.

Wisdom Kaye

Fashion guru, model, Tiktok and Instagram star Wisdom Kaye is no longer on the rise—he’s here and thriving! Wisdom is one of the most influential fashion boys on the internet right now. From how to make an outfit with just $24 to how to style heeled boots, Wisdom Kaye has proven he is a one-stop-shop for all your fashion needs and desires.

Shannon Flanders

Shannon Flanders is a Senegalese blogger and style influencer based in Paris who lives for street style. On his Instagram, every day is fashion week, and his street style looks are a handy source of inspiration. He’ll also have you wearing hats in no time at all.

Momo Boon Vivant

It’s not hard to see why this Malian influencer grew over 160k Instagram followers in just over a year – with a perfectly curated Parisian feed and a penchant for styling colours and textures to fit his aesthetic. From soft pink and baby blue to sharp yellow and burnt orange – there is no dull look on his page (literally). If you’re looking for more ways to inject colour into your wardrobe, Momo is your plug.

Allen Onyia

Allen Onyia is one half of the talented duo behind Upscale Hype, a leading online fashion publication capturing every celebrity style moment. He is currently a style coach and a fashion consultant to many houses. His overall feed is stylish and vibrant, and with this many choices to scroll through, you will never be short of fun ways to mix up your outfits.

Dr Akin Faminu

Men’s fashion & lifestyle content creator Dr Akin Faminu has an Instagram account that is a secret treasure trove of incredible men’s fashion and styling. From the perfect suit to elegant smart-casual ensembles, Dr Akin is the name to know for elevated menswear inspiration.

Vine Olugu

Nigerian model, actor and fashion influencer Vine Olugu is one stylish man who’s not afraid to inject vibrant colours into his wardrobe. With a great sense of style and an enviable figure, there’s never a time that Vine doesn’t deliver on head-turning ensembles.

Can’t find your favourite Stylish African Men on this list? Tag them below!