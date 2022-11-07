All The Stunning Beauty Looks From the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Lagos Premiere

The beauty looks displayed at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever African premiere in Lagos needs to be spotlighted. As the stars stepped onto the black carpet to celebrate the upcoming Marvel release, there were numerous breathtaking hair and makeup creations to take in that were not only stunning but artistic as well.

Firstly, we need to mention Lupita Nyong’o‘s epic gravity-defying hair moment. And her hairstylist Vernon François upped the ante yet again, cementing Nyong’o as red carpet royalty.

Danai Gurira arrived with a white killer Gele and a matching graphic eyeliner look which her makeup artist Tym Buacharern captioned as “Afropunk Aesthetics”.

Nyong’o’s hair wasn’t the only beauty triumph at the premiere. Bella Okagbue arrived with a disc-like updo featuring cowries.

Scroll ahead to see all of the stunning beauty looks from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos.

Lupita Nyong’o

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon François (@vernonfrancois)

Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Danai Gurira

Bella Okagbue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

Omowunmi Dada View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Dénola Grey View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Allysyn Audu View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allysyn Audu (@smoothallysyn)

Adunni Ade View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

Priscilla Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Hair: @official_flarehair

Makeup: @beautybyaduni

Toyin Lawani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Photography: @mydadsboss

Hair: @tgoldhair

Makeup: @bellze_signature