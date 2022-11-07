Beauty
All The Stunning Beauty Looks From the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Lagos Premiere
The beauty looks displayed at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever African premiere in Lagos needs to be spotlighted. As the stars stepped onto the black carpet to celebrate the upcoming Marvel release, there were numerous breathtaking hair and makeup creations to take in that were not only stunning but artistic as well.
Firstly, we need to mention Lupita Nyong’o‘s epic gravity-defying hair moment. And her hairstylist Vernon François upped the ante yet again, cementing Nyong’o as red carpet royalty.
Danai Gurira arrived with a white killer Gele and a matching graphic eyeliner look which her makeup artist Tym Buacharern captioned as “Afropunk Aesthetics”.
Nyong’o’s hair wasn’t the only beauty triumph at the premiere. Bella Okagbue arrived with a disc-like updo featuring cowries.
Scroll ahead to see all of the stunning beauty looks from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos.
Lupita Nyong’o
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair: @vernonfrancois
Danai Gurira
Makeup: @makeupbytym
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Bella Okagbue
Hair: @dv_hairsalon
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Beauty: @lailacadne
Hair: @lailacadne
Omowunmi Dada
Makeup: @glambydami
Hair: @mac__kot
Photography: @thedejioluokun
Dénola Grey
Allysyn Audu
Adunni Ade
Makeup: @beautybyayobird
Photography: @toniegrapher
Priscilla Ojo
Hair: @official_flarehair
Makeup: @beautybyaduni
Toyin Lawani
Photography: @mydadsboss
Hair: @tgoldhair
Makeup: @bellze_signature
