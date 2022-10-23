Connect with us

Beauty

Get The Look: Check Out Adanna Madueke’s Take On the Yarn Twist Trend

Beauty

WATCH: Powede Awujo’s Morning Skincare Routine Is For That Perfect Glow

Beauty

Let Mufidah Mukhtar Show You How to Nail the Electric Blue Smokey Eye Look

Beauty BN TV Living

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Beauty Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

Beauty

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty BN TV

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Beauty

Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Beauty

Get The Look: Check Out Adanna Madueke’s Take On the Yarn Twist Trend

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re the kind of person that enjoys exploring colours and protective styles, yarn twists are a fun way to update your everyday look. You can swap your regular synthetic attachment to yarn for traditional two-stranded twists.

In her latest video, beauty Youtuber Adanna Madueke shared a yarn twist style tutorial you can try at home.

She wrote on her channel:

In today’s video, I show you all how to achieve this Protective style on short 4C Natural Hair. This video is specifically with reference to a tutorial on how to do this beautiful DIY short Yarn twist for $1 that kinda resembles passion twist and more like jumbo twist but with our natural hair.

If you also can’t grip the roots of your braids or want to achieve this short fluffy twist with no crochet hook, I got you! I love the fact that I got to rock this short yarn twist bob for every season from Spring to summer to fall to even winter season. I hope y’all find this DIY easy step-by-step short jumbo yarn twist tutorial helpful while showing y’all how to achieve this short yarn twist look with No Crochet.

WATCH

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php