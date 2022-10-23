Get The Look: Check Out Adanna Madueke’s Take On the Yarn Twist Trend

If you’re the kind of person that enjoys exploring colours and protective styles, yarn twists are a fun way to update your everyday look. You can swap your regular synthetic attachment to yarn for traditional two-stranded twists.

In her latest video, beauty Youtuber Adanna Madueke shared a yarn twist style tutorial you can try at home.

She wrote on her channel:

In today’s video, I show you all how to achieve this Protective style on short 4C Natural Hair. This video is specifically with reference to a tutorial on how to do this beautiful DIY short Yarn twist for $1 that kinda resembles passion twist and more like jumbo twist but with our natural hair. If you also can’t grip the roots of your braids or want to achieve this short fluffy twist with no crochet hook, I got you! I love the fact that I got to rock this short yarn twist bob for every season from Spring to summer to fall to even winter season. I hope y’all find this DIY easy step-by-step short jumbo yarn twist tutorial helpful while showing y’all how to achieve this short yarn twist look with No Crochet.

WATCH