How To Prevent & Fix Chlorine Damaged Hair, Thanks Adanna Madueke

It is pool/ocean season, and it’s essential to consider the impact on your natural hair before taking a plunge. Adanna Madueke recently began her swimming lessons with firsthand experience with its drying effects.

To help you preserve the health of your tresses, she’s eager to share some valuable tips. So, before you dive into the pool or ocean, take note of Adanna’s advice to keep your natural hair looking and feeling its best.

WATCH