Adanna Madueke Details What It’s Been Like Moving Back To Nigeria On Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House”

Digital content creator and all round jovial personality, Adanna Madueke is the latest in a long line of exciting guests to feature on Hawa Magaji’s show, “Who’s In My House.”

In this latest episode, Adanna details her journey to and fro Canada, being away from family, health challenges, fully moving back to Nigeria, her experiences so far in Lagos, why she started her YouTube channel, what the journey of content creating has been for her and lots more.

The duo shared titbits and experiences about dating in Lagos over glasses of wine.

Watch: