Adanna Madueke Details What It’s Been Like Moving Back To Nigeria On Hawa Magaji’s "Who’s In My House"

Joeboy Shares Crispy Visuals for “Body & Soul”

Spice Up Your Food Menu With Dolapo Grey’s “Fried Catfish Stew” Recipe | Watch

Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series "Jay Jay: The Chosen One" | Watch Trailer

Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Esa (Sesame Seed) Soup | Watch

BNXN Drops Visuals for "Gwagwalada" featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibes

Simi Olusola Shares What It Takes To Contest for a House Of Assembly Seat on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

How To Make Zeelicious Foods’ “Finger-licking Turkey Sauce” | Watch

Grace Adepoju Shares Super Easy Recipe for “Nigerian Fish Roll”

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Digital content creator and all round jovial personality, Adanna Madueke is the latest in a long line of exciting guests to feature on Hawa Magaji’s show, “Who’s In My House.”

In this latest episode, Adanna details her journey to and fro Canada, being away from family, health challenges, fully moving back to Nigeria, her experiences so far in Lagos, why she started her YouTube channel, what the journey of content creating has been for her and lots more.

The duo shared titbits and experiences about dating in Lagos over glasses of wine.

Watch:

