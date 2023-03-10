Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Joins Jola & FK on “I Said What I Said Podcast” | Watch

In this new episode of the “I Said What I said” (ISWIS) podcast, hosts, FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are joined a governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes–Vivour.

Gbadebo, who’s running for governor in Lagos State answers some of the questions from social media users and addresses the concerns of his would be electorates.

Gbadebo talks about his plans to make Lagos work, to ease traffic, to foster interconnectedness of municipalities within Lagos State, and the need to bring compassion and care to governance, and having a heart of service.

