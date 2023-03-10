Connect with us

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Joins Jola & FK on “I Said What I Said Podcast” | Watch

Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Nse Ikpe-Etim Discuss Female Friendships & “A Sunday Affair” On “Toke Moments”

Adanna Madueke Details What It’s Been Like Moving Back To Nigeria On Hawa Magaji’s "Who’s In My House"

Joeboy Shares Crispy Visuals for “Body & Soul”

Spice Up Your Food Menu With Dolapo Grey’s “Fried Catfish Stew” Recipe | Watch

Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series "Jay Jay: The Chosen One" | Watch Trailer

Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Esa (Sesame Seed) Soup | Watch

BNXN Drops Visuals for "Gwagwalada" featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibes

Simi Olusola Shares What It Takes To Contest for a House Of Assembly Seat on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

In this new episode of the “I Said What I said” (ISWIS) podcast, hosts, FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are joined a governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo RhodesVivour.

Gbadebo, who’s running for governor in Lagos State answers some of the questions from social media users and addresses the concerns of his would be electorates.

Gbadebo talks about his plans to make Lagos work, to ease traffic, to foster interconnectedness of municipalities within Lagos State, and the need to bring compassion and care to governance, and having a heart of service.

Watch:

