You Won’t Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke’s Goddess Passion Twists

Rejoice, naturalistas and protective style enthusiasts, for a new and exceptional hairstyle is making waves in the hair game. Introducing goddess passion twists, the perfect fusion of curls and twists, born from the union of goddess locs and Senegalese twists.

Whether worn long or short, these twists are known for their eye-catching appeal and are favoured by many for their low-maintenance nature and striking appearance.

In her latest video, Adanna Madueke shares an in-depth tutorial on how she achieves her DIY goddess passion twists without tension. If you are on the hunt for a better alternative to regular box braids, watch the video below.