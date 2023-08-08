Tolu J Shares A Detailed Tutorial On The Viral TikTok “Latte Makeup” Beauty Trend

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

At the heart of this trend lies the concept of Latte Makeup, utilising harmonious shades of monochromatic and complementary browns to produce a radiant, coppery glow that seems to emanate from within. With a staggering 55.3 million TikTok content creators having enthusiastically taken on this trend, it’s evident that the smoked bronze style is a perfect match for anyone seeking a touch of sunlit resort-inspired makeup throughout the entire year.

To help us nail this beauty aesthetic, we turn to beauty Youtuber Tolu J, who not only breaks down this trend but follows up with a tutorial.

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

