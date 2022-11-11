Connect with us

Beauty

This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane

Beauty

All The Stunning Beauty Looks From the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Lagos Premiere

Beauty

Get The Look: Check Out Adanna Madueke’s Take On the Yarn Twist Trend

Beauty

WATCH: Powede Awujo’s Morning Skincare Routine Is For That Perfect Glow

Beauty

Let Mufidah Mukhtar Show You How to Nail the Electric Blue Smokey Eye Look

Beauty BN TV Living

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Beauty Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

Beauty

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty BN TV

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty

This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane

Published

4 hours ago

 on

South African beauty creator Nthabiseng Petlane is out with a new hair tutorial on her channel. The beauty YouTuber shows us how to achieve double-braided ponytails featuring sleek edges on natural 4C hair in this new video.

She wrote on her channel:

Hi ladies, I hope you are all well. In this video, I created 2 side ponytails using Marley hair. This is a perfect hairstyle for festivals. I hope you find the tutorial easy to follow and useful.

In case you are looking for hair inspo for your next outing, check out the video below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Opening the Floodgates – Exploring the Impact of the 2022 Floods in Nigeria

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment

BN Book Review: Learning How to Learn in A-to-Z Ways by Abiola Nurtures | Review by The BookLady NG

Celebrities’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Premiere Slay – Or Not!
css.php