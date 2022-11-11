This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane

South African beauty creator Nthabiseng Petlane is out with a new hair tutorial on her channel. The beauty YouTuber shows us how to achieve double-braided ponytails featuring sleek edges on natural 4C hair in this new video.

She wrote on her channel:

Hi ladies, I hope you are all well. In this video, I created 2 side ponytails using Marley hair. This is a perfect hairstyle for festivals. I hope you find the tutorial easy to follow and useful.

In case you are looking for hair inspo for your next outing, check out the video below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle