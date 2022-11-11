Beauty
This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane
South African beauty creator Nthabiseng Petlane is out with a new hair tutorial on her channel. The beauty YouTuber shows us how to achieve double-braided ponytails featuring sleek edges on natural 4C hair in this new video.
She wrote on her channel:
Hi ladies, I hope you are all well. In this video, I created 2 side ponytails using Marley hair. This is a perfect hairstyle for festivals. I hope you find the tutorial easy to follow and useful.
In case you are looking for hair inspo for your next outing, check out the video below.