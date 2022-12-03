Connect with us

Beauty

This is How Glory O. Kings Achieves a Stunning Yet Simple 4C Bridal Updo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Styling your natural hair for a wedding or any event can be tricky. The first thing we think of is the usual simple updos or twists out and plaits, but it’s not limited to these styles. Thank goodness! Beauty vlogger Glory O. Kings has a quick and easy bridal styling tip for you.

On her channel, she shared:

Hi loves, this is a simple easy and quick bridal hairstyle on my 4c hairstyle can be worn to weddings, events, celebrations e.t.c

