Let Ohemma Bonsu Show You How to Apply Blush Correctly| Watch

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Blush is one beauty staple you can add to your face that instantly awakens and enhances your complexion with a healthy, youthful flush of colour on your cheeks. However, it can be one of the most confusing makeup products to apply. It’s not as simple as a swirl on your cheeks.

 One of our favourite beauty YouTubers, Ohemma Bonsu, recently released a video tutorial on how to apply blush correctly to give you that lifted, fresh and youthful look.

On her channel, she shared:

Blush placement can give you a drooping older looking sagging face if not done right, so here is how I like to apply my blush to give a lifted, smiling face look.

