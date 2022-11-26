A Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving the Perfect Makeup Base, Thanks Dimma Umeh

Even with dewy highlighters, your-skin-but-better foundations, primers and blushes that mimic a glow, one of the recurring makeup mistakes is not prepping the face correctly before applying complexion products.

Blending and setting your foundation right requires patience, time and skills. From picking the right tool and makeup to treating your skin with care — there’s no shortcut to creating a flawless base.

So, keep your pen and paper ready and start taking notes. Top beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh is dishing out simple steps to achieving a flawless makeup base.

WATCH