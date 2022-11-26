Connect with us

A Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving the Perfect Makeup Base, Thanks Dimma Umeh

Let Ohemma Bonsu Show You How to Apply Blush Correctly| Watch

7 Festive Makeup Looks to Try Out This Holiday Season – You’re Welcome!

World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

10 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2022 on Our Crush List

La Roche-Posay by L’Oréal Launch ‘Effaclar line’ in Nigeria to help with Acne, Hyperpigmentation & more

Attention: Put These 10 Nigerian Beauty Influencers On Your Radar Now!

The 'Ruwa Braid' is the New Hair Extension Innovation from X-pression

Olamide Olowe of Topicals is the Youngest Black Woman to Raise $10m in Funding!

Yes! You Can Recreate this Glory O. Kings 4C Bridal Inspired Updo

Even with dewy highlighters, your-skin-but-better foundations, primers and blushes that mimic a glow, one of the recurring makeup mistakes is not prepping the face correctly before applying complexion products.

 Blending and setting your foundation right requires patience, time and skills. From picking the right tool and makeup to treating your skin with care — there’s no shortcut to creating a flawless base.

So, keep your pen and paper ready and start taking notes. Top beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh is dishing out simple steps to achieving a flawless makeup base.

WATCH

