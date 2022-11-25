Connect with us

Beauty

7 Festive Makeup Looks to Try Out This Holiday Season – You’re Welcome!

Beauty Events Promotions

World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

Beauty

10 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2022 on Our Crush List

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay by L’Oréal Launch ‘Effaclar line’ in Nigeria to help with Acne, Hyperpigmentation & more

Beauty

Attention: Put These 10 Nigerian Beauty Influencers On Your Radar Now!

Beauty News Promotions

The 'Ruwa Braid' is the New Hair Extension Innovation from X-pression

Beauty Scoop

Olamide Olowe of Topicals is the Youngest Black Woman to Raise $10m in Funding!

Beauty

Yes! You Can Recreate this Glory O. Kings 4C Bridal Inspired Updo

Beauty

This is How You Achieve Double-Braided Ponytails with 4C Hair, Thanks Nthabiseng Petlane

Beauty

All The Stunning Beauty Looks From the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Lagos Premiere

Beauty

7 Festive Makeup Looks to Try Out This Holiday Season – You’re Welcome!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Can you feel it? That slight shift in the air that says the holiday season is upon us, giving us a chance to set new goals, shake up our looks, and guarantee we glow through the next 365 days.

 The best way to get started? You can embrace the festive mood of the holiday season by trying makeup looks you’ve always wanted to try, whether it’s glittering lips, subtle glam, or sparkly eyes. So get ready to channel your celebratory vibes with lots of champagne shimmer, unexpected pops of colour, bold red lips, and so much more.

If you need a little inspo, here are seven gorgeous, glam holiday makeup looks to try this holiday season (and beyond!).

Graphic Eyes

Graphic eyeliner sets the tone for a seriously festive occasion. You can opt for any colour you like, then pair it with more subtle lips and cheeks to make sure your eyes pop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joyjah Estrada (@joyjah)

Sparkly Eyes

For festive makeup inspirations, think glitter eyeshadow and shimmer paired with glossy lips and bold lashes, this can elevate an everyday look to feel party-ready.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J A I D O E S I T (@jaidoesit)

Bold Eyes

Blended bold eyeshadow applied in varying shades to the lid creates an effect that gleams at every angle. This combo will give your eyes the needed pop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Green Liner

In the context of holiday party makeup, green eye makeup may appear too on the nose. However, green can be incorporated into your holiday makeup simply by enhancing your eyes with eyeliner.

Bold Red Lip

There is never a wrong time or place for a bold red lip, but a holiday party is an especially right time and place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

Lip Gems

Opt for lip gems if you are on the hunt for standout lip looks that will amp up your holiday glam. The strategically placed gemstones on your lips give you instant party vibes perfect for the holiday season (or every season).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Makeup Artist (@ehlieluna)

Soft Glam

Glam it up this holiday season with natural makeup tones, bold liner, glossy lips and voluminous lashes. The highlighter on the cheeks adds that extra oomph to an already gorgeous makeup look.

Shades of Purple

A purple smokey eye paired with matching bold lipstick is a colourful twist on the conventional red lip and deep neutral shadow. Blend shadow on the lids and under the bottom lash line for a full-on holiday makeup look that will most certainly turn heads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayọ̀bámi (@ayobamiokekunle)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke
css.php