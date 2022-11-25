7 Festive Makeup Looks to Try Out This Holiday Season – You’re Welcome!

Can you feel it? That slight shift in the air that says the holiday season is upon us, giving us a chance to set new goals, shake up our looks, and guarantee we glow through the next 365 days.

The best way to get started? You can embrace the festive mood of the holiday season by trying makeup looks you’ve always wanted to try, whether it’s glittering lips, subtle glam, or sparkly eyes. So get ready to channel your celebratory vibes with lots of champagne shimmer, unexpected pops of colour, bold red lips, and so much more.

If you need a little inspo, here are seven gorgeous, glam holiday makeup looks to try this holiday season (and beyond!).

Graphic Eyes

Graphic eyeliner sets the tone for a seriously festive occasion. You can opt for any colour you like, then pair it with more subtle lips and cheeks to make sure your eyes pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyjah Estrada (@joyjah)

Sparkly Eyes

For festive makeup inspirations, think glitter eyeshadow and shimmer paired with glossy lips and bold lashes, this can elevate an everyday look to feel party-ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A I D O E S I T (@jaidoesit)

Bold Eyes

Blended bold eyeshadow applied in varying shades to the lid creates an effect that gleams at every angle. This combo will give your eyes the needed pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungile Thabethe (@lungilethabethe)

Green Liner

In the context of holiday party makeup, green eye makeup may appear too on the nose. However, green can be incorporated into your holiday makeup simply by enhancing your eyes with eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by briana reneé | thee original hot tot (@ohitsbreee)

Bold Red Lip

There is never a wrong time or place for a bold red lip, but a holiday party is an especially right time and place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

Lip Gems

Opt for lip gems if you are on the hunt for standout lip looks that will amp up your holiday glam. The strategically placed gemstones on your lips give you instant party vibes perfect for the holiday season (or every season).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist (@ehlieluna)

Soft Glam

Glam it up this holiday season with natural makeup tones, bold liner, glossy lips and voluminous lashes. The highlighter on the cheeks adds that extra oomph to an already gorgeous makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐈 | 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐶𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑜𝑟 🎥 (@kelechimgbemena)

Shades of Purple

A purple smokey eye paired with matching bold lipstick is a colourful twist on the conventional red lip and deep neutral shadow. Blend shadow on the lids and under the bottom lash line for a full-on holiday makeup look that will most certainly turn heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayọ̀bámi (@ayobamiokekunle)