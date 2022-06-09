Attention: Put These 9 South African Beauty Influencers On Your Radar Now!

South Africa is home to amazingly talented individuals who always stand out in their field, locally and internationally. If we try to name all these talents, we might end up with a never-ending post. So today, we will highlight the beauty-influencing world of the Rainbow Nation.

Most of these beauty influencers have massive social media followings. We can understand why fans love seeing their posts since they offer many makeup and hair tips and tricks, along with game-changing product recommendations. Capitalising on their online success, many of them have launched beauty brands and delved into the fashion and lifestyle world.

Without further ado, we’ve put together a list of nine South African beauty influencers you’ll want to check out sooner than later. Happy scrolling.

Mihlali Ndamase

Who? Multi-award-winning Content Creator, Vlogger, Makeup Artist, and Social Media Influencer. Founder of the innovative beauty platform Malakyt.

Follow for: Speedy, practical make-up demos on Youtube, endlessly imaginative beauty looks and hacks that will motivate you to be more creative, lifestyle content and more.

Lungile Thabethe

Who? Celebrity Makeup Artist & Beauty Entrepreneur. Founder of online retail interior designer studio Glaze Home and co-founder of beauty brand Quick Face.

Follow for: Endless make-up inspiration that balances wow with wearable, useful product recommendations and aesthetically pleasing travel and interior decor snaps.

Cynthia Gwebu

Who? Digital Creator, Beauty and Lifestyle Youtuber.

Follow for: A beautiful blend of her professional work, including good product recommendations and industry insights along with scenic views on her account.

Vongai Mapho

Who? Digital Creator, Beauty and Lifestyle Youtuber. Founder of online fashion brand Dream Apparel.

Follow for: Thorough, trustworthy, impartial product reviews and practical makeup, skincare tips and tricks.

Mbali Mkhize

Who? Beauty & Lifestyle Youtuber and Social Media Influencer.

Follow for: Flawless makeup creations, endless style and makeup inspiration.

Kay Ngonyama

Who? Makeup Artist, Beauty Influencer and Youtuber.

Follow for: Endless makeup and hair inspiration, the beauty’s feed is a positive place that’s a testament to her fun personality.

Nuzhah Jacobs

Who? Beauty & Hair Content Creator

Follow for: The ultimate beauty and natural hair education, from insights into the best makeup and hair products to out-of-this-world makeup creations.

Thandi Gama

Who? Makeup Artist, Beauty Influencer and Youtuber.

Follow for: A fun and relatable feed, with plenty of product recommendations (some sponsored, some not) and compelling makeup tutorials.

Yolenda Jawe

Who? Award-Winning, Beauty and Lifestyle Content Creator and force behind cruelty skincare brand Yolz Beauty.

Follow for: Limitless natural hair inspiration, lifestyle, fitness and a bubbly personality.

