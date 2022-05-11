BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube at “The Perfect Arrangement” Premiere

At this point, we can all agree that Sharon Ooja Egwurube never misses when it comes to her fashion game. The actor made a surreal appearance in a pretty AIAI dress, flaunting her enviable physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Egwurube💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

According to the AIAI, the bodycon flower embroidered mini-dress paired with ruffled sleeves which revealed a plunging neckline took two days to construct for the Nollywood star. With an extra touch of chic, she elevated the look with a pair of dangly gold and pink earrings plus strappy bow pastel heels.

Her makeup artist, Bebe Omagbemi, popularly known as Bibyonce, shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes clip and transformation video of Sharon getting ready for the premiere. Sharon’s makeup glam was soft and dewy, accompanied by a snatched ponytail falling into wispy locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

Credits

Styling: @dahmola

Dress: @aiaibyaisha

Hair: @cmhairbyhills | @adefunkeee

Makeup: @bibyonce

Skin: @vsp_botanics

Photography: @david.afolayan

