Connect with us

Style

BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube at "The Perfect Arrangement" Premiere

Style

These Stunning High Fashion Moments from Jennifer Oseh will inspire your Week in Style

Style

Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu & Sika Osei announced as Red Carpet Hosts for #AMVCA8

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 123

Style

Styl-Plus, Yemi Alade, Denrele Edun & More On The Runway! See All The Worthy Moments at The First-Ever AMVCA Fashion Show

Style

We are Here for Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Take on The Colour Combo Trend

Events Scoop Style

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the 'Design For The Stars' Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

Style

#AMVCA8 Runway Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe & Stan Nze made a Case for Edgy Menswear on the Red Carpet

Style

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At The #AMVCA8 Runway Fashion Event

Style

Osas Ighodaro's Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

Style

BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube at “The Perfect Arrangement” Premiere

Published

6 hours ago

 on

At this point, we can all agree that Sharon Ooja Egwurube never misses when it comes to her fashion game. The actor made a surreal appearance in a pretty AIAI dress, flaunting her enviable physique. 

According to the AIAI, the bodycon flower embroidered mini-dress paired with ruffled sleeves which revealed a plunging neckline took two days to construct for the Nollywood star. With an extra touch of chic, she elevated the look with a pair of dangly gold and pink earrings plus strappy bow pastel heels.

Her makeup artist, Bebe Omagbemi, popularly known as Bibyonce, shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes clip and transformation video of Sharon getting ready for the premiere. Sharon’s makeup glam was soft and dewy, accompanied by a snatched ponytail falling into wispy locks.

Scroll to watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

Credits

Styling: @dahmola
Dress: @aiaibyaisha
Hair: @cmhairbyhills@adefunkeee
Makeup: @bibyonce
Skin: @vsp_botanics
Photography: @david.afolayan

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity
css.php