#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 123

These Stunning High Fashion Moments from Jennifer Oseh will inspire your Week in Style

Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu & Sika Osei announced as Red Carpet Hosts for #AMVCA8

BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube at "The Perfect Arrangement" Premiere

Styl-Plus, Yemi Alade, Denrele Edun & More On The Runway! See All The Worthy Moments at The First-Ever AMVCA Fashion Show

We are Here for Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Take on The Colour Combo Trend

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the 'Design For The Stars' Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

#AMVCA8 Runway Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe & Stan Nze made a Case for Edgy Menswear on the Red Carpet

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At The #AMVCA8 Runway Fashion Event

Osas Ighodaro's Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Desiree (@curlyhairedchik)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karen Kane (@karenkashkane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenjen (@jenjensluxurywigs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saleth Pedro (@preta_de_cor_clara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharron Clear (@arrayoffaces)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tumie Nthutang (@tumie_nthutang)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

