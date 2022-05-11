Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu & Sika Osei announced as Red Carpet Hosts for #AMVCA8

Connect with us

Published

5 mins ago

 on

We can not wait till Africa’s biggest and most prestigious film and television talent celebration this Saturday. Ahead of the awards night, Africa Magic has unveiled top media personalities and fashion faves; Toke MakinwaEbuka Obi-UchenduUti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei – as red carpet hosts for the night.

The AMVCA red carpet is famed for showcasing glamorous and over-the-top fashion statements by movie stars and celebrity guests. The famous quartet will be on the ground to interview attendees and catch every fashion moment plus predictions of the biggest wins for the night.

Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are no strangers to the AMVCA red carpet. They have served as hosts at previous editions, captivating audiences with their unique styles of presenting and entertaining guests on the red carpet. They will be making a return for the eighth edition to usher television viewers to the awards ceremony and set the tone for a glamorous show.

The 8th AMVCAs will also feature the return of the Best Dressed Male and Female categories on the red carpet. The voting will also happen on the same night.

Attendees interested in this award will be on the red carpet between 4 pm and 5:30 pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth. The top 20 – 10 men and women – will be shortlisted by an AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram page @africamagic. Fans will be allowed to vote using the ‘like’ icon for their favourite, best-dressed guest between 6 pm and 8 pm. The male and female pictures with the highest ‘likes’ will win the coveted awards and be announced on stage.

Viewers at home can follow every moment of the show, which will be aired live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4 pm WAT.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.

