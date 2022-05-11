These Stunning High Fashion Moments from Jennifer Oseh will inspire your Week in Style

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week. One fashionista that constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is entrepreneur and style influencer, Jennifer Oseh .

Jennifer knows a thing or two about looking super stylish, she is one #BellaStylista who isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours together, always looking insanely chic in bright colour combos without ever going overboard or doing the most.

We can’t fault her fashion choices and we simply can not get over it.

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have carefully curated seven stellar fits for the week using Jennifer as a style guide.

Monday

Step into the new week looking super fly in this electric purple suit like Jennifer has on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Tuesday

This lime suit hat combo is giving everything it needs to give! Why don’t you give it a go?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Wednesday

Cause #BellaStylistas wear gorgeous pink shades on Wednesdays! And that’s on?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Thursday

This stunning power suit is sure to turn heads at work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Friday

From work to meetings, and exclusive events, there is no stopping any baddie that shows up looking like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Saturday

This shirt dress is everything and more as we can not think of a weekend event you can not appear in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Sunday

We know you are not Jesus, but if you show up in church like this, you just might save the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)