A Guide To Easy Chic Maternity Style, Courtesy Siyamthanda Ndube

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on Siyamthanda Ndube. The South African Stylist has an affinity for bright hues and striking silhouettes, and she has consistently impressed us with a stunning array of everyday classics for a yummy mummy.

From vibrant flowy dresses to chic casual looks, let Siyamthanda’s stylish maternity moments inspire you, whether you’re craving cosy attire to curl up in or a bump-enhancing look for a night out.

Chic Bossy Mommy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

Cute, Casual Wear

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

Glam Mama

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

