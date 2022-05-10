Styl-Plus, Yemi Alade, Denrele Edun & More On The Runway! See All The Worthy Moments at The First-Ever AMVCA Fashion Show

Connect with us

Events Scoop Style

Published

55 seconds ago

 on

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards The Design For The Stars” Runway competition may be over, but it left behind no shortage of buzzworthy moments. The runway show strategically sponsored by Pepsi and Lush Hair kicked off Sunday evening, the 8th of May, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, celebrating Africa’s rich cultural fashion heritage showcased over the years through Africa Magic and the AMVCAs.

Being the first of its kind, we were blown away by the many activities the night had to offer. The event began with a heartwarming welcome speech from the evening’s host, top media personality Miz Vick.

Urban Afropop duo, Ajebo Hustlers, kicked off the first musical performance, followed by a fast-paced Pepsi fashion design runway show, where designers created pieces specifically inspired by the brand. Fashion and Music married in a beautiful union as Pepsi invited the ‘Olufunmi’ crooners, Styl-Plus, to add colour to the AMVCA Runway Show for a refreshing mix of fashion, music, entertainment, and a dash of nostalgia.

After the performances and showcases, it was time for the nine designer finalists to showcase their original pieces on the runway. Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain – get to know them and their brands here.

See the fun moments on the runway below.

Lush Hair Moments

Yemi Alade and Denrele Edun shut down the runway for Lush Hair with their bold hairstyles and poses. See all the amazingly unique and show-stopping hairstyles here.

Pepsi Fashion Design Runway

The runway was adorned and lit up with gorgeous interpretations and collections inspired by the Pepsi brand. See the runway show here.

The Top Nine Designers’ Collections

The top nine design finalists showcased their collection and pieces. Take a look at each of the designer’s collections here.

Don’t miss any moment of this event – keep up with our #AMVCA8 updates on @bellanaijastyle and www.bellanaijastyle.com

 

 

