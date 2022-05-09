We are Here for Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Take on The Colour Combo Trend

Ah, yes — the colour combo trend. Is there a more chic, if not challenging, ensemble to attempt? Style it right, and you’ll turn heads. Wear it wrong, and you’re in Halloween costume territory.

Luckily, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is here to help us all. The Media IT girl shared her take on this trend when she stepped out for Ini Edo’s 40th birthday bash.

Stephanie looked stunning in a pink double split dress from 2207 by TBally, which she paired with a green Jacquemus mini bag and matching The Attico Devon open-toe mules. Taking it one step further, she styled the look with Amina Muaddi Begum crystal earrings and a single iced out Cuban link chain.

Her makeup glam could not be more perfect, featuring a green metallic eyeshadow, bold lashes, defined brows, highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lips.

If you are going to try this out, make sure to balance out the colours and match your accessories, just like Stephanie.

Credits

Outfit: @2207bytbally

Makeup: @adammakenneth

