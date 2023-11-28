Style
WATCH: Zephans & Co Reveals “StarGirl Edit” Collaboration with Erica Nlewedim
Contemporary fashion destination Zephans & Co recently announced a collaboration with Media IT girl Erica Nlewedim, aptly named the”StarGirl Edit,” in homage to the star’s well-known nickname.
Although the complete collection is yet to be revealed, the fashion brand has given a sneak peek through a teaser video featuring Erica decked out in various pieces, set against a backdrop of three golden stars. Get ready to explore the full StarGirl Edit and be inspired to elevate your style game this Sunday.
WATCH
Credits
Video: @packshot.ng
MUA: @tennycoco
Jewelry: @buiaccessories
Creative direction: @duchesskiki @dsalagos_co
