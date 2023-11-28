Connect with us

Style

WATCH: Zephans & Co Reveals "StarGirl Edit" Collaboration with Erica Nlewedim

Style

Pamela Mtanga Wowed in Gold at The 2023 GLAMOUR South Africa Women Of The Year Awards

Beauty Movies & TV Style

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: You’ll Love Lupita Nyong'o's Sparkly Dress at the ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Premiere

Music Style

Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town's Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover

Style

Andrea Iyamah Launched a New Store in New York and It’s Everything We Hoped For

Style

Hermès and Dennis Osadebe Join Forces for the Exclusive Surfing Fan scarf 65

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Beauty Style

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

Style

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

WATCH: Zephans & Co Reveals “StarGirl Edit” Collaboration with Erica Nlewedim

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Contemporary fashion destination Zephans & Co recently announced a collaboration with Media IT girl Erica Nlewedim, aptly named the”StarGirl Edit,” in homage to the star’s well-known nickname.

Although the complete collection is yet to be revealed, the fashion brand has given a sneak peek through a teaser video featuring Erica decked out in various pieces, set against a backdrop of three golden stars. Get ready to explore the full StarGirl Edit and be inspired to elevate your style game this Sunday.

WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits

Video: @packshot.ng
MUA: @tennycoco
Jewelry: @buiaccessories
Creative direction: @duchesskiki @dsalagos_co

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms

Olufunke Olumide: Can a Multifamily Office Help Ease the Burdens of Black Tax?

Dennis Isong: My Projections for the Real Estate Market in Nigeria
css.php