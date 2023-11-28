BNStyle Spotlight: You’ll Love Lupita Nyong’o’s Sparkly Dress at the ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Premiere

The chrome carpet in Los Angeles shimmered with star power as Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” took centre stage during the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” on Saturday evening. A-list celebrities, including Lupita Nyong’o, adorned the carpet, each interpreting the night’s dress code of “cozy opulence” in their unique and glamorous styles.

Lupita donned a stunning MACH & MACH silver sequined blazer dress featuring peak lapels and shoulder pads. The Oscar-winning actress complemented her look with a set of elegant silver rings. Makeup artist Nick Barose opted for a vampy black lip, and go-to hairstylist Vernon François styled her close crop with finesse. Together, the collaborative efforts of the styling team brought forth a fashion moment that captivated the red carpet and celebrated Lupita’s unique sense of style.

