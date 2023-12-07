Forbes Names Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo Abudu Among World’s 100 Most Powerful Women 2023

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation in March 2021, held the 87th spot on the illustrious list.

Also included in the list is Nigerian media mogul, philanthropist, and founder of EbonyLife Media Mo Abudu on spot 98.

EbonyLife’s epoch-making deal with Netflix marked the first time an African media company signed a multi-title film and TV agreement with the streaming giant.

In her Twitter post, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, “Feel truly honored to be named one more time as one of the @Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the world. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011. Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and to others working hard to change the world, even if they are not on the list. Special congratulations to my younger sister, @MoAbudu; great to have two Nigerian women on this list.”

Feel truly honored to be named one more time as one of the @Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the world. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011. Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and to others working hard to change the world… — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) December 6, 2023

Mo Abudu said, “Good morning, beautiful people.

I am honoured to stand among the world’s most powerful women on Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2023 for the third year running. This recognition is a testament to EbonyLife Media’s incredible team, celebrating African storytelling and creativity.

I’m thrilled to share this milestone with my dear big sis, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is also on this prestigious list. Her impact is immeasurable and inspiring.

My sincere gratitude to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her kind words in her recent Twitter message. @ngoziokonjoiweala_

As the only two Nigerians and among only three African women on this esteemed list, alongside other extraordinary women, we continue to pave the way. I’m proud to see Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest, representing South African excellence on this global platform.

There’s an abundance of remarkable African women making waves. Here’s to more inspiring women joining the ranks of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the future.

Thank you, @Forbes, for this incredible honour.”

According to Forbes, “the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence. For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations, and employee counts were critical. Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products, and political fights that define our world.

Those fights include reproductive autonomy for women in America; girls’ access to education in Afghanistan and personal rights in Iran; protection against gender-based violence in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza; and actionable climate policy that protects the health and well-being of women in lower-income and agriculture-based economies.”

South African businesswoman Mpumi Madisa was ranked 88th, while Tanzanian President Samia Hassan also made her debut on the list in the 93rd position.

See full list here.