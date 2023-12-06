Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace

As we approach the end of the year, the holiday season brings joy, festivities, and perhaps a tinge of anxiety, especially when coupled with the anticipation of the annual performance review. Navigating the year-end can feel like a juggling act, with back-to-back meetings adding to the burnout. However, this season offers a unique opportunity to break free from the holiday anxiety loop, take control of our careers, empower more women, and set the stage for a successful 2024.

The Dynamics of the Office Holiday Party

The office holiday party is a time-honoured tradition that can be both exciting and anxiety-inducing. For many employees, it often brings forth the hidden dynamics of corporate culture. This season, let’s unravel the complexities of the office holiday party and explore actionable tips on surviving and thriving in this festive season.

Navigating the Tricky Terrain

The holiday season often involves navigating through a maze of social interactions, gift exchanges, and the delicate balance of being festive without compromising professionalism. It’s a time when personal and professional boundaries can blur, and employees may find themselves wondering how to impress their bosses without overstepping.

Impress Your Boss without Overdoing It

As we redefine success in the workplace, it’s essential to approach the holiday season with a strategic mindset. While the office party is a social event, it’s also an opportunity to showcase your professionalism. Engage in meaningful conversations, express genuine interest in your colleagues, and be mindful of alcohol consumption.

Breaking Free for the Holidays

For many, the holiday season brings a sense of relief, a chance to step back from the whirlwind of work and recharge for the coming year. However, the relentless nature of back-to-back meetings and the pressure to meet year-end targets can dampen the festive spirit.

To break free from the holiday anxiety, employees can take practical steps. This includes setting clear boundaries for work hours during the holiday, utilising vacation time strategically, and embracing self-care practices. Disconnecting from work emails and enjoying quality time with loved ones are crucial for mental well-being.

Strategies for Leaders

Leaders play a pivotal role in creating a workplace culture that supports employees during the holiday season. Providing flexibility in work schedules, encouraging time off, and acknowledging the hard work of the team can boost morale. Leaders should also foster an environment where employees feel comfortable taking the time they need for self-care.

Empowering Women in the Workplace

In Nigeria’s traditionally patriarchal society, women have often been relegated to the roles of homekeepers and child carers. However, the achievements of many remarkable women in the workplace, like Hannatu Adegboyega (Senior Sales Manager, Oracle), Rose Keffas (Special Assistant, Office of the SSA to the President of Nigeria on SDGs), Ifedayo I. (Senior Legal Counsel – Africa, The Coca-Cola Company) and Mokutima Ajileye (Managing Director, Procter & Gamble, Nigeria), and many others challenge these norms. Empowering women in leadership positions is not just a social imperative but also a key driver of economic growth.

The Economic Impact of Gender Diversity

Research consistently shows that gender-diverse boards contribute to a more enriched talent workforce and increased profitability for companies. Women holding 50 per cent of top board positions would create a more empowered professional landscape. This not only benefits the companies but also contributes to the nation’s economic development.

A Balanced Perspective for the Holidays

Having more women in leadership positions goes beyond economic impact. It enriches our families, reshapes societal values, and provides a balanced view for the younger generation. As we celebrate the holidays, let’s embrace diversity and empower women to thrive both in their careers and personal lives.

The holiday season is a time for reflection, celebration, and empowerment. By navigating the dynamics of the office party, breaking free from holiday anxiety, and empowering women in the workplace, we can set the stage for a successful and fulfilling 2024.

***

Feature image by Christina Morillo for Pexels