Temilola Otunla: Are There Any Downsides to Early Success in Life?

I started writing the common entrance examination in primary 3. I took lessons with my seniors and I did really well in school. By the time I was done with primary 4, I already got my secondary school admission. As if my life wasn’t interesting enough, I wrote a book when I was seven and my extremely proud parents published it and gave a copy to my would-be school principal. Before I resumed JSS1, I was already popular. Copies of my book filled the shelves of the library and everyone anticipated the arrival of the girl who wrote a book. I already had school mothers and fathers ready to associate with me. My class teacher made me the class captain before I even proved competence. I’d be a liar to say it wasn’t a sweet feeling.

I got a lot of attention in the school until I graduated at 15. At 19, I had my first degree, one I thought I would use forever. At every given chance, my father always spoke about how proud he was of me. My life was fast-paced and I didn’t even realise how quick I was to move on to the next big thing.

Until unemployment humbled me.

I always thought I’d be a research scientist. I worked as one for over 2 years, and I loved it. It was risky because I worked on HIV, Ebola and Influenza Virus samples but I enjoyed the thrill and I was learning new things. Unfortunately, I didn’t get retained after NYSC. I went on to work as a laboratory assistant at a fertility clinic. I didn’t hate the job but I hated how things were, particularly the low-standard equipment and reagents when we were dealing with actual human beings. I stayed for 4 months because they had free Wi-Fi and I was broke.

I started contemplating the idea of starting a business, not necessarily one that would become a top-tier company in the world, but just something to get by while I was waiting for an actual job or admission for my master’s. I began with a skincare business on Instagram but my plan to sell products failed, and the same thing happened when I tried to start a wig business. At this point, I was grateful that I still lived with my parents.

One day, someone complimented my natural hair and asked me what I used. This gave me the idea to start teaching people how to grow their natural hair. I then started selling hair bonnets and made a lot of money from it. Eventually, I was even stocking salons and supermarkets beyond the city I lived in.

What I didn’t realise was that I was developing skills that would help me in the future. I learned how to build an engaging community and a strong brand on social media. To improve my knowledge of social media management, I took some courses and eventually got a job as a Communications Executive. Today, I love my job as a Brand and Communications Strategist, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with some internationally recognised brands.

I have realised that success is not just about achieving degrees and accolades. The idea of succeeding early can make one lose perspective on what is truly required to achieve success. The road to success is filled with setbacks, failures, unlearning, and relearning. After experiencing multiple successes, setbacks can make one feel demoralised. However, with time, confidence grows with experience and various experiments.

I have learned to take breaks, welcome the ones I didn’t plan for and live in the present moment instead of striving for the next big thing. Failures and setbacks are a part of life, and everyone goes through them. The pressure to succeed early can cause one to feel left behind if they haven’t achieved a certain level of success in their career, finances, or personal life by their mid-twenties.

However, sometimes, the next big thing starts with a delay or a pause that can lead to a reroute that brings clarity and helps one take the next little step. Each step shapes us into the best version of ourselves that can handle the highs and lows of success. I hope this inspires you to embrace the uncertainties that you will face on your journey because there will be uncertainties. Don’t feel pressured to succeed early. Enjoy the process, and remember that your journey is beautiful and unique to you.

