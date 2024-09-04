Chika and Imran Found Love in a Pandemic! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Remember Chika and Imran? The lovebirds who found each other on social media during the pandemic? If you missed it, you can read up on how it all happened here.

Just when we thought we had seen enough cuteness with their civil wedding photos, they’re serving up another hot dose of love with their pre-wedding photos. They showed up with their lovely outfits, complementing each other in every way. Their pre-wedding photos exude warmth and their chemistry is undeniable! You sure want to keep scrolling to take in all the sweetness.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride: @ellen_ada

Groom: @dimejihamzat

Makeup: @glammedbyzainab

Photography: @georgefaleye

Hair: @g_beauty_hairsalon

Planner: @thepearljacob

Location: @clearessencesparesort

Bridal stylist: @styledbynjure

Groom’s stylist: @kuartz_

