Connect with us

Weddings

Chika and Imran Found Love in a Pandemic! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ify & Oscar Met in High School and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

It's a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Yhemo Lee & Tayo Dazzle in Traditional Nigerian Fashion at Their Wedding Ceremony

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Weddings

Debby and Korede's Wedding in Calgary Was Absolutely Magical

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Weddings

From a Dating App to Forever! Here's How Mutmainah and Ibrahim Came to be

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Ofure and Deji Began as Colleagues at Work

Sweet Spot Weddings

Peju and Sola's Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Weddings

Chika and Imran Found Love in a Pandemic! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Remember Chika and Imran? The lovebirds who found each other on social media during the pandemic? If you missed it, you can read up on how it all happened here.

Just when we thought we had seen enough cuteness with their civil wedding photos, they’re serving up another hot dose of love with their pre-wedding photos. They showed up with their lovely outfits, complementing each other in every way. Their pre-wedding photos exude warmth and their chemistry is undeniable! You sure want to keep scrolling to take in all the sweetness.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

        

Credits

Bride: @ellen_ada
Groom@dimejihamzat
Makeup@glammedbyzainab
Photography@georgefaleye
Hair@g_beauty_hairsalon
Planner@thepearljacob
Location: @clearessencesparesort
Bridal stylist: @styledbynjure
Groom’s stylist @kuartz_

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships
css.php